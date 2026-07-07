Can You Do a Balance Transfer More Than Once?

A couple months ago, a guy applied to rent an apartment I manage, so I pulled his credit report as part of the screening process. He had six credit cards, every one of them maxed out, all on minimum payments. Almost all of them, it turned out, were balance transfer cards.

So yes -- you can do a balance transfer more than once. And many people do. There's no rule capping how many times you move balances from one card to another.

The catch is whether you can qualify, how big a credit limit you get, and each issuer's transfer rules.

There's no limit on how many balance transfers you do

There's no legal or industry limit on how many balance transfers you can do. Banks don't enforce a lifetime cap, and nothing stops you from opening a new card and moving a balance again.

But there are a few things that can stop you from multiple balance transfers:

Qualifying for new cards can be hard if you don't have the income or credit score.

The credit limit you get approved for can vary

Each transfer comes with fees of 3% to 5%

Most issuers don't let you transfer balances between cards with the same bank (eg. Chase card to Chase card transfers are not allowed)

What stops most people is simply qualifying for new cards. Each transfer means a new application, a new approval, and a credit limit big enough to hold the balance you want to move.

The tenant I was screening actually had a high income and decent credit score. I think that's why he was approved for so many new cards, and kept transferring balances to take advantage of new 0% intro APR promotions.

How much time to leave between balance transfer card applications

There's no required waiting period between credit card applications, but timing still matters. You could technically apply for two new balance transfer cards on the same day.

But, spacing applications out by a few months is smart. Too many applications in a short window can put a bigger ding on your credit score and make future approvals harder.

The better question is whether your current 0% intro APR window is running out. If interest is about to kick in and the balance is still sitting there, that's the moment to look at moving it again if you can.

Most balance transfer cards look for applicants with good to excellent credit. Think: a FICO® Score in the upper 600s or higher. If you are looking to do a second balance transfer, my recommendation is to grab the longest interest-free promotion you can find. Compare the best balance transfer offers right now to see which card promo runs furthest.

When a second (or third) balance transfer makes sense

A second balance transfer makes sense when you have reached the end of your first 0% intro APR window and you still need interest relief to pay off the balance.

The average American household carries about $6,715 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool research. Moving a balance that size means a fee of around 3% to 5%, or about $200 to $335. The right offer could save you $1,500 or more in interest.

Passing on interest is a powerful tool. But a transfer only moves the debt -- it doesn't erase it.

Relying on transfer after transfer is kicking the can down the road. And eventually the can stops rolling.

So while doing a second balance transfer is technically possible, it's a Bandaid -- not a long-term solution for credit card debt.

When to stop transferring and get help

If you're transferring balances just to stay afloat, it might help talking with a credit expert to make a real payoff plan.

A nonprofit credit counselor can help you build one, often for free. Groups like the NFCC (National Foundation for Credit Counseling) and MMI (Money Management International) offer free consultations. A counselor can set up a debt management plan and negotiate lower rates.

Do one transfer, grab your interest-free runway, and use it. Pay the balance to zero, then point that money toward building wealth instead of chasing the next promo.