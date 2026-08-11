Hands Down the Best Grocery Card for Most Families: Amex Blue Cash Preferred
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is the best grocery card for most families, hands down. The average household spends $519 per month on groceries, according to Motley Fool Money research. This card earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases), the highest rate on any mainstream card. You just need to shop at regular grocery stores, not big-box chains or warehouse clubs.
And the rewards don't stop at the checkout line. The Amex Blue Cash Preferred also earns high cash back on streaming, gas, and transit, all of which we'll break down below.
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred's main superpower is cash back at grocery stores.
It earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases). That top rate is why it earned our award for the Best Credit Card for Groceries for 2026. If you spend an average of $500 per month, you'll earn $360 in cash back each year.
After the $6,000 cap is hit, the grocery rate drops to just 1%. Still, you'd be hard pressed to find a card that beats this, even if you blow past the reward cap.
The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
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Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
Cash back beyond groceries
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred isn't a one trick pony. It also earns 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming services, 3% at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more), and 1% on other purchases.
Transit counts rideshare, tolls, parking, trains, and buses, so commuters earn on more than fill-ups.
It also comes with a $120 Disney Streaming Credit, broken into $10 monthly statement credits throughout the year. After enrollment, just use your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites (including a bundle subscription purchase). Terms apply.
Here's how a full year of rewards might look for the average household:
|Spending Category
|Cash Back Rate
|Example Annual Spend
|Cash Back Earned
|U.S. supermarkets
|6%
|$6,000
|$360
|Select U.S. streaming
|6%
|$600
|$36
|Gas and transit
|3%
|$2,400
|$72
|Everything else
|1%
|$6,000
|$60
|Total
|$15,000
|$528
That's $528 back on everyday spending, and the Disney credit can add up to $120 more. For a full breakdown of card pros and cons, see our Amex Blue Cash Preferred review.
Amex Blue Cash Preferred welcome offer
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
To find out what you're eligible for, start an application (don't worry, just checking your offer won't affect your credit -- only accepting and proceeding will trigger a hard credit query.
Most families can meet that $3,000 spend over 6 months on grocery trips alone.
Who the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is best for
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred is best for families who spend most of their budget at the supermarket, on gas, and on streaming. If that's your household, the 6% grocery rate (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) returns more than almost any other card.
I don't carry this card myself, since my everyday card earns a flat rate on all spending. But the case here is about the math, not my wallet. When groceries are your biggest line item, a category card beats a flat-rate card most years.
If your spending leans more toward dining and travel, you may do better elsewhere. It's worth comparing the best credit cards before you apply. Match the card to how your family already spends, and the rewards take care of themselves.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Amazon and Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, American Express, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here