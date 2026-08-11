Hands Down the Best Grocery Card for Most Families: Amex Blue Cash Preferred

Published on Aug. 11, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is the best grocery card for most families, hands down. The average household spends $519 per month on groceries, according to Motley Fool Money research. This card earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases), the highest rate on any mainstream card. You just need to shop at regular grocery stores, not big-box chains or warehouse clubs.

And the rewards don't stop at the checkout line. The Amex Blue Cash Preferred also earns high cash back on streaming, gas, and transit, all of which we'll break down below.

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred's main superpower is cash back at grocery stores.

It earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases). That top rate is why it earned our award for the Best Credit Card for Groceries for 2026. If you spend an average of $500 per month, you'll earn $360 in cash back each year.

After the $6,000 cap is hit, the grocery rate drops to just 1%. Still, you'd be hard pressed to find a card that beats this, even if you blow past the reward cap.

The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

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Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
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4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent
Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months

APR

19.49%-28.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.

1%-6% Cash Back

Annual Fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.

As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.

  • This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.

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    • Big welcome offer
    • U.S. supermarkets rewards
    • U.S. gas stations rewards
    • Streaming subscription rewards

    • Annual fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
    • $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
    • Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
    • Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
    • Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
    • Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
    • Terms Apply.

Cash back beyond groceries

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred isn't a one trick pony. It also earns 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming services, 3% at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more), and 1% on other purchases.

Transit counts rideshare, tolls, parking, trains, and buses, so commuters earn on more than fill-ups.

It also comes with a $120 Disney Streaming Credit, broken into $10 monthly statement credits throughout the year. After enrollment, just use your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites (including a bundle subscription purchase). Terms apply.

Here's how a full year of rewards might look for the average household:

Spending Category Cash Back Rate Example Annual Spend Cash Back Earned
U.S. supermarkets 6% $6,000 $360
Select U.S. streaming 6% $600 $36
Gas and transit 3% $2,400 $72
Everything else 1% $6,000 $60
Total $15,000 $528
Data source: Author's calculations.

That's $528 back on everyday spending, and the Disney credit can add up to $120 more. For a full breakdown of card pros and cons, see our Amex Blue Cash Preferred review.

Amex Blue Cash Preferred welcome offer

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.

To find out what you're eligible for, start an application (don't worry, just checking your offer won't affect your credit -- only accepting and proceeding will trigger a hard credit query.

Most families can meet that $3,000 spend over 6 months on grocery trips alone.

Who the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is best for

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred is best for families who spend most of their budget at the supermarket, on gas, and on streaming. If that's your household, the 6% grocery rate (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) returns more than almost any other card.

I don't carry this card myself, since my everyday card earns a flat rate on all spending. But the case here is about the math, not my wallet. When groceries are your biggest line item, a category card beats a flat-rate card most years.

If your spending leans more toward dining and travel, you may do better elsewhere. It's worth comparing the best credit cards before you apply. Match the card to how your family already spends, and the rewards take care of themselves.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.