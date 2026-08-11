Hands Down the Best Grocery Card for Most Families: Amex Blue Cash Preferred

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is the best grocery card for most families, hands down. The average household spends $519 per month on groceries, according to Motley Fool Money research. This card earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases), the highest rate on any mainstream card. You just need to shop at regular grocery stores, not big-box chains or warehouse clubs.

And the rewards don't stop at the checkout line. The Amex Blue Cash Preferred also earns high cash back on streaming, gas, and transit, all of which we'll break down below.

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred's main superpower is cash back at grocery stores.

It earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases). That top rate is why it earned our award for the Best Credit Card for Groceries for 2026. If you spend an average of $500 per month, you'll earn $360 in cash back each year.

After the $6,000 cap is hit, the grocery rate drops to just 1%. Still, you'd be hard pressed to find a card that beats this, even if you blow past the reward cap.

The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)