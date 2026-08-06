Here's How a Balance Transfer Affects Your Credit Score

A balance transfer usually nudges your credit score down a few points at first. That early dip comes mostly from the hard inquiry when you open the new card.

But in the long run, a balance transfer helps your score climb as you pay the balance down. The short-term dip is normal and small. The long-term payoff is the part that actually matters.

So don't freak out if your score drops 15 points overnight after you open the card. With steady payments over the next year, you might see a 50-point jump. That's a good trade in my book.

A short-term dip comes from the new application

Applying for a balance transfer card triggers a hard inquiry on your credit report. That inquiry usually knocks off a handful of points, not a huge chunk.

New inquiries stick around for about two years, but the score effect fades within a few months.

Opening a new credit card also lowers the average age of your accounts. That nudges your score down a little too, especially if you don't hold many cards. Both hits are small, and both are temporary.

If you're going to take that small hit for one card, make it count. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is my pick, and it earned our award for the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026.

It gives you one of the longest intro APR offers out there for balance transfers, close to two years to clear your balance interest-free. It won't earn you rewards, but for getting out from under a balance, that's exactly the point.

Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers (and 12 months on Purchases). A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after.