Here's How a Balance Transfer Affects Your Credit Score
A balance transfer usually nudges your credit score down a few points at first. That early dip comes mostly from the hard inquiry when you open the new card.
But in the long run, a balance transfer helps your score climb as you pay the balance down. The short-term dip is normal and small. The long-term payoff is the part that actually matters.
So don't freak out if your score drops 15 points overnight after you open the card. With steady payments over the next year, you might see a 50-point jump. That's a good trade in my book.
A short-term dip comes from the new application
Applying for a balance transfer card triggers a hard inquiry on your credit report. That inquiry usually knocks off a handful of points, not a huge chunk.
New inquiries stick around for about two years, but the score effect fades within a few months.
Opening a new credit card also lowers the average age of your accounts. That nudges your score down a little too, especially if you don't hold many cards. Both hits are small, and both are temporary.
If you're going to take that small hit for one card, make it count. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is my pick, and it earned our award for the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026.
It gives you one of the longest intro APR offers out there for balance transfers, close to two years to clear your balance interest-free. It won't earn you rewards, but for getting out from under a balance, that's exactly the point.
Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers (and 12 months on Purchases). A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
A balance transfer lowers your overall credit utilization
A balance transfer often helps your score by lowering your credit utilization. Utilization is the share of your available credit you're using, and it's one of the biggest factors in your score.
Say you owe $6,000 across two cards with $10,000 in combined limits, which works out to 60% utilization. If you then open a balance transfer card with an $8,000 limit, your available credit jumps to $18,000 across three cards. With the same $6,000 in debt, your overall utilization drops to about 33%.
That drop matters, because the average American's credit card utilization sits around 29%, according to Motley Fool Money research. Lower is better, and a new card's limit can pull your number down.
Keeping your old card open protects your score
Keeping your old card open after a balance transfer protects your score. Closing it erases that card's credit line and can push your utilization right back up.
So after you do the balance transfer, and your old card sits at a $0 balance, leave it open. That empty card still counts toward your available credit, which keeps your utilization low.
If you're being charged an annual fee, try calling the issuer and "downgrading" to a no-annual-fee card. This will preserve your account history and keeps your score steadier.
Your score climbs as you pay the balance down
Eventually your score climbs back up as you pay the transferred balance down. That's the real engine here, and it does far more good than the early dip did harm.
Every payment lowers your utilization and adds another on-time mark to your history. Payment history and utilization are the two biggest pieces of your score. So make those your north star, and your score will keep moving in your favor month after month.
The timing is what makes this work. The dip shows up in week one, and the recovery builds over the months that follow. If you're weighing your options, take a look at the best balance transfer cards and pick one with a long enough intro window to clear your balance.
FAQs
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Once you initiate the transfer, most balances move in about five to seven business days. Some banks take longer, so if you've been waiting more than 10 business days you should call the issuer to check status. Always keep paying your old card until the transfer clears and the balance shows $0.
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No, you usually can't transfer a balance between two cards from the same issuer. Banks won't let you move debt from one of their cards to another, since they'd lose the interest. A balance transfer almost always means moving debt to a different bank's card.
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No, a balance transfer moves your debt from one card to another. You still owe the full amount, just on a new card. The intro APR buys you time to pay off the balance cheaper, not a free pass.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.