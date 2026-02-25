Here's the Average American's Credit Limit. How Do You Compare?

The $29,855 average hides some pretty dramatic swings. According to Experian's most recent data, older generations hold significantly higher limits than younger ones:

Here's how the average breaks down by generation -- and what to do if you want a higher limit.

I've covered credit cards for years, and one thing I've learned is that your credit limit isn't just a ceiling on your spending. It's a key part of your financial health. And if yours feels low, there are some quick and easy moves you can make to change that.

The average American carries a credit limit of $29,855 across all their cards -- but that number alone doesn't tell the whole story.

Gen X and baby boomers have much higher available credit limits, mostly because they've had more time. Credit limits tend to grow as you build a longer credit history, increase your income, and manage accounts responsibly over time.

So if you're younger and your limit feels modest, that's normal. It also means there's a lot of room to grow!

Why your credit limit matters more than you think

A higher credit limit can actually help your credit score.

That's because one of the biggest factors in your score is your credit utilization ratio -- the percentage of your available credit you're using at any given time.

Here's an example: Let's say you have a $10,000 limit and typically carry a $3,000 balance. That's a 30% utilization ratio, which is right at the mark that financial experts recommend you stay under.

If you can increase your credit limit to $20,000 (while keeping your average balance at $3,000), now you're at 15% utilization. Credit bureaus might see this as a much healthier signal that you can handle credit, and increase your score.

Basically, a higher limit gives you more breathing room -- especially if your spending fluctuates month to month.

How to increase your credit limit

There are two main ways to bump up your available credit, and both are worth knowing.

The first is to call your card issuer and ask for a credit limit increase. It sounds almost too simple, but it works. Most issuers will ask about your current income and may do a soft credit check (which won't affect your score). If your income has gone up since you opened the card, that's a strong case for a higher limit.

The second option is to open a new rewards credit card. This adds a new line of credit to your profile, which both increases your total available credit and -- if you manage it well -- can strengthen your credit history over time.

A couple of things to keep in mind:

Requesting a limit increase from your current issuer usually triggers a soft pull, not a hard inquiry. Confirm this before you call.

Applying for a new card does involve a hard inquiry, which can temporarily dip your score by a few points. Not a big deal if you're not planning to apply for a mortgage or auto loan soon.

Don't open multiple new accounts at once. Spacing them out is smarter.

Your credit limit isn't set in stone. A quick phone call or a well-timed card application can make a real difference -- both for your spending flexibility and your credit score.