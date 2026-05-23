Here's Why 'Credit Piggybacking' Can Sometimes Backfire -- and When It's Worth It

Credit piggybacking is when someone with low or no credit gets added as an authorized user to a credit card belonging to someone with good, well-established credit. The idea is simple: piggyback off that person's strong account history to give your own credit score a boost.

It's a super common move, especially for younger people just starting out. According to Motley Fool Money's Generational Credit Card Habits survey, 57% of Gen Z respondents said the reason they searched for their last new credit card was to build credit -- by far the top motivator for that age group. Getting added as an authorized user is one of the most popular shortcuts to that goal, and it's why so many parents add their kids to their credit cards as soon as they're allowed (there is no legal minimum age, rules vary by card issuer).

But it doesn't always work the way people assume. In some cases, piggybacking can actually hurt your credit instead of helping it. Here's what to watch out for.

1. Card issuers and FICO may discount the inherited history

This is the biggest misconception out there. People assume that if a parent has had a credit card open for 10 years and adds their kid as an authorized user, the kid magically inherits 10 years of history overnight.

It's not that simple. According to a 2010 Federal Reserve research paper, FICO revised its credit scoring model to place less weight on accounts where someone is an authorized user -- a response to growing concerns about people gaming the system through piggybacking.

Long story short: Don't expect being added as an authorized user to instantly hand someone a 750 credit score. Bumps are more likely to build over time -- not overnight.

2. High credit utilization can quietly hurt your score

This one actually bit my own family. My wife is an authorized user on her parents' credit card, and on paper it should help her.

The problem is her parents have a massive monthly spend on their cards, but the credit limits aren't that big. That means the utilization ratio on the account is consistently high.

And guess what shows up on my wife's credit report? All that utilization and high balances. Even though her parents pay the bills on time and are responsible, the high utilization hurts my wife's score.

Experian confirms that high credit utilization on the primary account -- like a maxed-out card -- will appear on the authorized user's report and could damage their credit. Credit utilization is one of the biggest factors in your FICO score, second only to payment history.

The good news is utilization is one of the easier credit factors to improve. Two quick ways to do it: ask your current card issuer for a credit limit increase, or open a new card to expand your total available credit. Plenty of the top rewards cards of 2026 come with generous credit limits that can help your overall utilization ratio drop.

3. Missed payments can follow you, too (depending on the bureau)

This one is bureau-dependent. Experian doesn't include negative information like late payments on authorized users' credit reports, so scores based solely on Experian data wouldn't be hurt. But scores based on data from the other credit bureaus might.

You're not legally responsible for the debt as an authorized user, but the credit impact on your TransUnion or Equifax reports can be very real.

So when is piggybacking actually worth it?

Credit piggybacking can be a great move, but only when the stars align. It's worth saying yes if the primary cardholder checks all of these boxes:

Strong account history and growing -- ideally a card that's been open for a while and will remain open for several more years

-- ideally a card that's been open for a while and will remain open for several more years Low credit utilization -- they keep balances well under 30% of the credit limit each month

-- they keep balances well under 30% of the credit limit each month Perfect payment history -- zero recent late payments, charge-offs, or anything ugly

-- zero recent late payments, charge-offs, or anything ugly Uses an issuer that reports to all three bureaus -- Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion (most major credit card issuers do, credit unions vary)

-- Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion (most major credit card issuers do, credit unions vary) You trust them long-term -- because their future habits will keep affecting your score too

If even one or two of those are shaky, the math might not work in your favor. But if all of them are solid, hop on board!

The bottom line

My kids are still pretty young, but in the coming years I'll be adding them as authorized users to my credit cards. Credit piggybacking is one of the fastest ways to build a credit file from scratch, and my utilization is low and payment history is perfect.

But being added by the wrong person can actually drag your score down instead of lifting it up. So before you say yes to a parent, partner, or generous friend, take a peek at how they actually manage that card.

And if you're trying to build credit the old-fashioned way, a solid no-annual-fee cash back card from a major issuer is one of the best ways to do it.