How Long Does a Balance Transfer Take?
A balance transfer usually takes about five to seven business days. That's the honest answer for most people and most cards. Sometimes a transfer happens quicker, like in just a few days. Others stretch to two or three weeks, and some issuers tell you to allow up to six weeks.
Where you land comes down to two things: your card issuer and whether the account is brand new.
New cards might run slower, because the issuer has to verify you before moving any money.
In any case, until the transfer posts, keep paying your old card so nothing slips through the cracks.
How a balance transfer works, step by step
A balance transfer moves debt from one credit card to another, usually to escape a high interest rate.
After you pick a new card and apply, you can then request the transfer by giving the new issuer your old card's account details. The new issuer then pays off your old card, and the balance lands on the new one.
Basically, two different banks have to talk to each other and move money. That handoff is why the process takes days, not minutes. Picking the right card up front matters too, so it helps to compare the best balance transfer cards before you apply.
What slows a balance transfer down
A brand-new account is the most common reason a transfer drags. Issuers verify new cardholders before releasing any money, which often adds time.
A few other things stack on time. Big balances, transfers from several old cards at once, weekends, and holidays all slow the process.
A single typo in your old account number can stall everything, too. So always double-check your information before you hit submit.
What to do while your transfer is pending
Keep paying your old card until the transfer officially posts. This is the mistake I see people make most. They assume the balance is already gone, skip a payment, and get hit with a late fee and fresh interest.
Check the status by logging into both accounts. Watch for a small leftover balance too. Interest keeps building on your old card right up to the day the transfer lands, so a few dollars often linger. Clear that out so the account truly hits zero.
How to speed up a balance transfer
If you can, try requesting the transfer during your application. Submitting it upfront usually shaves days off the timeline. This will involve having your old account info on hand, and entering the details correctly.
Apart from that, there's no real way to fast-track the bank's process. Just make sure you're paying close attention to both accounts, and keep making payments on that old card in the meantime.
Timing also shapes the price of the transfer itself. Some cards reward quick movers with a lower intro balance transfer fee, but only if you move inside the opening window. Wait too long and you'll pay the standard fee like everyone else.
That's what makes the Citi Double Cash® Card a solid pick for people ready to pull the trigger. It rewards you for moving fast, then keeps earning cash back once the balance is cleared.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
-
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
-
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
-
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
The timeline that matters most is your 0% intro APR window
Once a balance transfer clears, the real clock starts ticking… You've only got a certain amount of months to take advantage of that 0% intro APR.
During that stretch, every dollar you pay knocks down the balance instead of feeding interest.
A long intro period gives you more breathing room to clear the debt. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is built for exactly this. It earned our 2026 award for the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card. Definitely worth a look, especially if you have a large balance.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
FAQs
-
A balance transfer can cause a small, temporary dip in your credit score, mostly from the hard inquiry when you apply for a new card. Over time it often helps, since moving the debt lowers your credit utilization on the old card.
-
Your old card stays open and active after a balance transfer. The debt moves, but the account doesn't close on its own. Keeping it open with a zero balance can actually help your score by preserving your available credit and account age.
-
Yes, a balance transfer can be denied. Common reasons include going over your new credit limit, trying to transfer between cards from the same issuer, or an account that's too new to qualify. The issuer usually tells you why.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.