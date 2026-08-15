How Long Does a Balance Transfer Take?

A balance transfer usually takes about five to seven business days. That's the honest answer for most people and most cards. Sometimes a transfer happens quicker, like in just a few days. Others stretch to two or three weeks, and some issuers tell you to allow up to six weeks.

Where you land comes down to two things: your card issuer and whether the account is brand new.

New cards might run slower, because the issuer has to verify you before moving any money.

In any case, until the transfer posts, keep paying your old card so nothing slips through the cracks.

How a balance transfer works, step by step

A balance transfer moves debt from one credit card to another, usually to escape a high interest rate.

After you pick a new card and apply, you can then request the transfer by giving the new issuer your old card's account details. The new issuer then pays off your old card, and the balance lands on the new one.

Basically, two different banks have to talk to each other and move money. That handoff is why the process takes days, not minutes. Picking the right card up front matters too, so it helps to compare the best balance transfer cards before you apply.

What slows a balance transfer down

A brand-new account is the most common reason a transfer drags. Issuers verify new cardholders before releasing any money, which often adds time.

A few other things stack on time. Big balances, transfers from several old cards at once, weekends, and holidays all slow the process.

A single typo in your old account number can stall everything, too. So always double-check your information before you hit submit.

What to do while your transfer is pending

Keep paying your old card until the transfer officially posts. This is the mistake I see people make most. They assume the balance is already gone, skip a payment, and get hit with a late fee and fresh interest.

Check the status by logging into both accounts. Watch for a small leftover balance too. Interest keeps building on your old card right up to the day the transfer lands, so a few dollars often linger. Clear that out so the account truly hits zero.

How to speed up a balance transfer

If you can, try requesting the transfer during your application. Submitting it upfront usually shaves days off the timeline. This will involve having your old account info on hand, and entering the details correctly.

Apart from that, there's no real way to fast-track the bank's process. Just make sure you're paying close attention to both accounts, and keep making payments on that old card in the meantime.

Timing also shapes the price of the transfer itself. Some cards reward quick movers with a lower intro balance transfer fee, but only if you move inside the opening window. Wait too long and you'll pay the standard fee like everyone else.

That's what makes the Citi Double Cash® Card a solid pick for people ready to pull the trigger. It rewards you for moving fast, then keeps earning cash back once the balance is cleared.