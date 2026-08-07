Is a 3% Balance Transfer Fee Worth It? Here's the Math.

A 3% balance transfer fee is almost always worth it if it means avoiding 20%+ APRs on a regular credit card.

I know, paying a fee to move debt feels like tipping the repo man. It's a kick in the gut when you're already down.

But trust me, that fee is pocket change next to what you can actually save with a balance transfer. Pay a little now, skip a mountain of interest later.

What a 3% balance transfer fee actually costs you

A 3% balance transfer fee is a one-time charge equal to 3% of the debt you move.

Transfer $5,000 and you'll pay $150, tacked onto your new balance. Since it's added to your balance, you don't owe it upfront and can add it to your payoff plan over time.

To be fair, 3% is actually on the low end of balance transfer fees. Many cards charge 5%, which can still be worth it. But 3% is what "good" looks like for fees.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card keeps its transfer fee on the low end and stretches its intro offer about as long as anyone. That combo won it our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026.