My 3 Favorite 0% Intro APR Cards for August 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months

Carrying a balance on a regular credit card is like filling a bucket with a hole in the bottom. With the average credit card interest rate north of 20%, every payment loses ground to interest. A 0% intro APR card plugs the hole.

My three favorite 0% intro APR cards for August 2026 give you up to 21 months to pay with zero interest. The best one for you depends on what you want the card to do once that window closes.

1. Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card: worth keeping for years after debt payoff

Technically the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card is built for rewards. But it's actually got a sneaky good intro APR offer, perfect for small-to-mid-sized balances. My team at Motley Fool Money named it the Best No Annual Fee Credit Card With Sign-Up Bonus for 2026.

Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Who it's best for: The intro APR is the reason it makes this list, and the rewards are the reason it stays in your wallet after. I recommend it for someone with a balance or planned purchase under $5,000. It also suits anyone who wants to keep the card long term for travel rewards.