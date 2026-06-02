My 3 Favorite 0% Intro APR Cards of June 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months

If you've got credit card debt you've been carrying longer than you'd like, I've got four words for you: Balance transfer credit card.

The right balance transfer card can buy you real breathing room. I'm talking almost two whole years of 0% intro APR, enough to help you avoid hundreds or even thousands in piling interest.

Want to learn more? Here are three of my favorite 0% intro APR cards available now.

1. BankAmericard® credit card: Best for avoiding interest and penalty APR

If your primary -- or only -- concern is saving on interest for as long as possible, the BankAmericard® credit card is hard to beat.

It offers 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

That's nearly two full years to chip away at a balance without worrying about interest.

Plus, there's no penalty APR, which means late payments won't automatically raise your interest rate. That's not always a given, even on the best balance transfer cards.

Want to calculate your new monthly payment on the BankAmericard? Simply take your total balance, factor in the 5% balance transfer fee, and divide that number by 21. Make that payment consistently, and you'll be well on your way toward debt-free living.