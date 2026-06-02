My 3 Favorite 0% Intro APR Cards of June 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months
If you've got credit card debt you've been carrying longer than you'd like, I've got four words for you: Balance transfer credit card.
The right balance transfer card can buy you real breathing room. I'm talking almost two whole years of 0% intro APR, enough to help you avoid hundreds or even thousands in piling interest.
Want to learn more? Here are three of my favorite 0% intro APR cards available now.
1. BankAmericard® credit card: Best for avoiding interest and penalty APR
If your primary -- or only -- concern is saving on interest for as long as possible, the BankAmericard® credit card is hard to beat.
It offers 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
That's nearly two full years to chip away at a balance without worrying about interest.
Plus, there's no penalty APR, which means late payments won't automatically raise your interest rate. That's not always a given, even on the best balance transfer cards.
Want to calculate your new monthly payment on the BankAmericard? Simply take your total balance, factor in the 5% balance transfer fee, and divide that number by 21. Make that payment consistently, and you'll be well on your way toward debt-free living.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option.Read Full Review
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- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
- Great 0% intro APR offer
- No rewards
- Balance transfer fee
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- New! 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- No annual fee.
- No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best for saving on interest, plus another underrated perk
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is in the same territory as the BankAmericard, with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply after.
What might nudge it ahead for some people: Cellphone protection. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers two claims of up to $600 each in a 12-month period to cover cellphone theft, loss, or damage, provided you pay your cellphone bill with the card.
Like the BankAmericard, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has no rewards program and no welcome bonus. These cards are mostly built for one simple job: Giving you the longest interest-free window possible.
But if you want a way to save on interest and phone trouble, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is probably worth a look.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. Discover it® Cash Back: Best for intro APR offer plus great rewards
The Discover it® Cash Back has a shorter intro window than the other two 0% intro APR cards above. You'll get 0% intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers. An ongoing 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR will apply after.
If that sounds like a reasonable window, though, there's another great reason to consider the Discover it® Cash Back: Cash rewards.
The Discover it® Cash Back is the only card on this list that earns cash back while you're paying things off. Cardholders get 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. With a quarterly maximum of $1,500 in spending, you can earn as much as $300 in rewards from these rotating categories every year. All other purchases earn 1%.
The welcome offer is pretty compelling, too. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
This is the card I'd recommend for anyone who's trying to erase debt, but still wants to earn great rewards along the way. Just make sure the interest-free runway is long enough.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
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We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
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- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
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- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount. No annual fee.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.