The Average American Has This Much Debt. How Does Yours Compare?

Paying down debt is the #1 top financial goal for Americans in 2026. But what that looks like varies widely from family to family. For some, the biggest pain point is high-interest credit cards. For others, it's working toward becoming mortgage-free.

According to data from the Federal Reserve and Motley Fool Money Research, the average U.S. household now carries $105,056 in total debt -- with a nationwide total of $18.58 trillion as of the third quarter of 2025.

Here's how that number breaks down and what you can do to get ahead.

Breakdown of debt

The average U.S. household carries $105,056 in total debt, but that number alone doesn't tell the full story.

It's more helpful to break things down by debt type, because not everyone has a mortgage, student loans, or a car payment.

Here's what the average household debt looks like by category:

Mortgage : $268,060

: $268,060 Credit cards : $6,523

: $6,523 Auto loan : $24,602

: $24,602 Personal loan : $11,274

: $11,274 Home equity line of credit (HELOC) : $45,157

: $45,157 Student loans (federal): $39,057

Mortgages make up the largest share by far, but are arguably the least painful type of debt due to low, fixed interest rates.

Credit card debt shows as the lowest balance on average. But it's often the most expensive and emotionally draining type of debt due to high interest rates.

Strategies to help tackle your debt

Use a 0% intro APR balance transfer card

If credit card debt is weighing you down, consider moving your balance to a card with a 0% intro APR. These offers give you a set period (some up to 21 months) to pay down your balance interest-free.

That break from compounding interest can save you hundreds (or even thousands) if you use the time to aggressively pay down the debt. Learn about the top balance transfer offers here.

Refinance your mortgage or auto loan

If you're carrying mortgage or car loan debt, refinancing could lead to lower rates or monthly payments -- especially as interest rates begin to ease in 2026.

Even a 0.50% to 1.00% rate drop can add up to major savings over the life of a loan. You may also be able to reset your loan term or switch to a more predictable payment structure.

It's super easy to shop around for rates these days on mortgages and personal loans. Just pay attention to any refinance fees.

Get help from credit counseling agencies

If your debt feels truly overwhelming, it's ok to seek help. You are definitely not alone.

Nonprofit credit counseling agencies can offer free or low-cost guidance, and even help you negotiate lower rates through structured payoff programs.

Two trustworthy resources to check out are Money Management International (MMI) and National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC). They're especially helpful if you're behind on payments or unsure where to start.