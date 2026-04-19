These 2 Numbers Can Make or Break Your Credit Score

Your credit score has five factors, dozens of variables, and an algorithm that can be tough to understand. But in reality, two numbers do most of the heavy lifting.

If you get your utilization ratio and your payment history right, the rest tends to take care of itself.

Your utilization ratio

Utilization is the percentage of your available credit you're currently using. If you have a $10,000 credit limit and a $3,000 balance, your utilization is 30%.

That 30% figure shows up in a lot of credit advice, and it's not arbitrary. FICO counts utilization as roughly 30% of your overall score. Keeping your ratio below 30% is the standard guidance, but below 10% is better.

What most people don't realize is that utilization is calculated at the moment your lender reports to the bureaus, which is typically around your statement closing date, not your due date. You can pay your bill in full every month and still show high utilization if your balance is reported before that payment posts.

One thing worth knowing: utilization resets every month. A bad month doesn't follow you the way a missed payment does.

If you're interested in increasing your available credit, here are some of the best high-limit cards available.

Your number of delinquencies

Payment history is the single biggest factor in your credit score accounting for about 35% of it. A delinquency is any payment that's at least 30 days late, and just one is enough to move the needle significantly.

How much it hurts depends on where your credit score starts. The higher your score, the more a delinquency costs you. Someone with a 780 score can see their number drop by 90 to 100 points from a single 30-day late payment, according to estimates. Someone with a 680 score might lose 60 to 80 points. The lender doesn't cut you more slack because you've been responsible.

The other thing that matters is time. A delinquency stays on your credit report for seven years, but its impact fades. A late payment from five years ago weighs far less than one from last month. What the bureaus are really measuring is recent behavior. Show consistent on-time payments for a couple of years after a delinquency and your score will likely recover most of what it lost.

If you're carrying multiple accounts, the fastest way to protect this number is autopay. Set every account to pay at least the minimum automatically. You can always pay more manually, but autopay makes a missed payment almost impossible unless your bank account runs dry.

Using an absolutely top-of-the-line rewards card and setting it to autopay is one of the smartest personal finance moves anyone can make. Here's a list of some of our favorite card options.

Why these two outweigh everything else

Together, payment history and utilization account for roughly 65% of your FICO® Score. The remaining three factors -- length of credit history, credit mix, and new inquiries -- share the other 35%.

That doesn't mean the other factors don't matter. Opening several new accounts in a short window will temporarily ding your score. A thin credit file with only one account will limit your ceiling. But those effects are modest compared to what a 90-day late payment or a maxed-out card can do.

Most credit advice gets complicated in a hurry. This part doesn't have to be. If you're paying on time and keeping your balances low, you're already managing the two things that drive most of your score.