This Is How Much Impulse Spending Is Costing Millennials Every Month

Most millennials don't think of themselves as reckless spenders, but the data tells a different story.

According to a recent Motley Fool Money survey, 46% of millennials spend more than $100 per month on impulse purchases, and 18% spend more than $200 per month.

That means nearly half of millennials are losing at least $1,200 a year to unplanned spending, and almost 1 in 5 are losing $2,400 or more.

Where the money actually goes

Impulse spending isn't usually luxury handbags or $1,000 gadgets.

It's smaller, repeatable habits:

Frequent dining out, which 31% of Americans say is their top wasteful habit

Convenience store food and drinks at 26%

Online impulse buys at 26%

Delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats, which 24% of millennials report using regularly for unnecessary orders

Streaming subscriptions you don't use, which 26% of millennials admit they still pay for

None of these feel catastrophic on their own. But stack a few $30 delivery orders, a couple forgotten subscriptions, and some late-night "deal" purchases, and you're at $150 without realizing it.

If you're losing $100 to $200 a month to impulse buys, the fastest fix is moving that money out of reach. Many online high-yield savings accounts are paying around 10x the national average rate. Review the best options here and open one in minutes.

Millennials impulse spend more often

Only 1% of baby boomers say they waste money daily, but that number jumps to 8% for millennials.

Sixteen percent of millennials say they waste money a few times a week, and roughly 40% admit they waste money a few times a month.

The survey also found:

51% of millennials regret most of their impulse purchases

51% say emotional shopping driven by stress or boredom triggers their spending

31% say online ads influence their purchases

28% say social media trends drive impulse buys

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans cite sales and discounts as their biggest trigger, and millennials are right in line. A discount feels responsible, even when the purchase wasn't planned, but over half of millennials say they regret most of their impulse purchases.

The opportunity cost most people never calculate

If you're losing $150 a month to impulse buys, that's $1,800 per year.

If that same $150 were automatically moved into a high-yield savings account earning around 4.00% APY, you'd end the year with roughly $1,836 instead of a pile of small, forgettable purchases. Over five years of consistent saving, you'd be approaching $10,000.

The only thing that changed is you finally put your savings in the correct account.

The best high-yield savings accounts are FDIC-insured, easy to link to your checking account, and designed specifically for money you want accessible but separated from everyday spending.

Why boredom is so expensive

Across generations, boredom is one of the top spending triggers. Younger Americans are more likely to spend late at night online or after social events, when shopping is only a click away.

That's why small guardrails tend to work better than relying on willpower. Budgeting tools can automatically categorize transactions, show exactly where money is leaking, and set limits by category or retailer. A simple 24-hour waiting rule for nonessential purchases also short-circuits many impulse buys that would have faded by the next morning.

Combined with automatic transfers into a high-yield savings account, those tools create structure. Less money idling in checking means fewer spontaneous purchases. More visibility means fewer forgotten subscriptions and delivery habits.

What $200 a month really means

Eighteen percent of millennials say they spend more than $200 per month on impulse purchases. That's $2,400 a year. Over a decade, that's $24,000 before interest.

That's an emergency fund. A down payment. A career pivot cushion.

Impulse spending thrives when cash sits idle. A high-yield savings account flips that script by separating spending money from savings and paying you for the discipline. Compare the best high-yield accounts available right now here.