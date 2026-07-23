Using a Debit Card in These 3 Places Could Be a Big Mistake

I still carry a debit card, but I barely use it. I almost always pay for things with my credit cards, and especially in these situations: booking travel, big-ticket purchases, and any no-name card reader or ATM. In each spot, a debit card can cost me real money and real hassle.

Debit and credit cards feel identical at the register. But the difference shows up when something goes wrong. Debit cards pull cash straight from your checking, so a bad charge is real money gone until the transaction is resolved.

A credit card puts the bank's money on the line instead, and you can dispute a charge in seconds.

1. Booking travel on a debit card strips away protections when a trip falls apart

Booking flights, hotels, and rental cars on a travel credit card gives you protections that debit cards cannot match. Many cards add trip cancellation coverage, rental car protection, and simple chargebacks when a booking goes sideways.

Hotels and rental agencies also place holds on your card at check-in. On a credit card, that hold ties up your credit line. On a debit card, it freezes your own cash, sometimes for days after you check out.

Picture prepaying $900 for a beach rental, then arriving to a locked door and a host who stops answering. On a credit card, that's an easy dispute to get the transaction reversed. On debit, that $900 is gone while reports get filed.

2. Big purchases on a debit card cost you purchase protection and extended warranties

Big-ticket buys belong on a credit card, because debit cards rarely include robust purchase protection or extended warranty coverage.

Purchase protection can cover a new item against damage or theft for a set window. Extended warranty coverage adds months or years on top of the manufacturer's warranty.

A credit card also gives you leverage. If a $1,500 refrigerator arrives dented or dies early, a chargeback puts pressure on the seller to make it right. With a debit card, that money already left your account, so you are the one asking for it back.

The bigger the price tag, the more I want a card that fights for me if a purchase goes bad. A busted laptop three weeks after delivery is a headache. It should not also be a hole in my checking account.

3. Sketchy ATMs and card readers are where debit card fraud hits hardest

Unfamiliar ATMs and standalone card readers are prime targets for skimmers. And debit cards hand thieves a direct line to your checking account.

A skimmer is a hidden device that copies your card data at the machine. On a credit card, that fraud is the bank's problem; on a debit card, it is your rent money that vanishes.

On a debit card, your liability grows the longer fraud goes unnoticed. You owe up to $50 if you report within two business days, and up to $500 within 60 days. Wait longer than that, and the law stops covering you.

A credit card caps your liability at $50 no matter what, and many issuers even drop that liability to $0. That protection matters more each year. More than 1.15 million identity theft reports were filed through the third quarter of 2025, topping all of 2024, according to Motley Fool Money research.

On summer road trips, I pull cash only from a bank's own ATM, never the lone machine humming in the back of a corner store. If a skimmer is waiting, I'd rather it steal my credit card numbers because it's easier to dispute.

Use credit where the stakes are high, and keep debit for trusted ATMs

Debit cards are fine for everyday spending at trusted places you regularly shop and pulling cash from your bank's ATM. I don't use mine very often at all, as I want to earn as many rewards as possible for all my spending on credit cards.

My rule fits on a sticky note. If a charge is large, far from home, or handed to a reader I do not trust, it goes on credit. That way the bank carries the risk, and my checking account balance stays right where it belongs.

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