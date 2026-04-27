Why Scammers Ask for Gift Cards

According to the FTC, Americans filed more than 41,000 fraud reports tied to gift card and prepaid card scams in 2024 -- totaling $212 million in losses. And early 2025 data suggests this year is tracking similarly.

My mother-in-law would have been one of those statistics if I hadn't taught her one simple rule: if anyone ever asks you to pay with a gift card, it's a scam. No exceptions.

Here's why scammers love gift cards -- and how to make sure you and the people you love never fall for it.

Why gift cards are a scammer's dream payment method

A gift card balance has no owner, no account, and no paper trail.

Once a scammer has the number and PIN for a gift card, it's game over. They can drain the balance easily without ever revealing who or where they are.

A few reasons scammers specifically request them:

They're untraceable. There's no name attached to a gift card balance. Once redeemed, the money vanishes into the system.

They're instantly liquid. Scammers can use the funds immediately, sell the card codes online, or convert the balance to cryptocurrency within minutes.

They're easy to buy anywhere. A scammer can coach a victim through a purchase at a grocery store, pharmacy, or big-box retailer without raising flags.

Common scams that use this playbook

Gift card payment requests show up in a wide range of scams. A few of the most common:

Impersonation scams are the most reported type. Someone calls or texts claiming to be the IRS, Social Security Administration, Amazon, or Apple. There's an urgent problem -- a frozen account, a warrant, a suspicious charge. The fix involves buying gift cards and reading the numbers over the phone.

are the most reported type. Someone calls or texts claiming to be the IRS, Social Security Administration, Amazon, or Apple. There's an urgent problem -- a frozen account, a warrant, a suspicious charge. The fix involves buying gift cards and reading the numbers over the phone. Grandparent scams target older adults directly. A caller pretends to be a grandchild in trouble -- arrested, in an accident, stranded abroad. They need money fast and they need it in gift cards. The emotional urgency is the whole mechanism.

target older adults directly. A caller pretends to be a grandchild in trouble -- arrested, in an accident, stranded abroad. They need money fast and they need it in gift cards. The emotional urgency is the whole mechanism. Romance scams build fake relationships over weeks or months before a "financial emergency" arrives. The ask is almost always gift cards or wire transfers -- payment methods that can't be reversed.

How credit cards protect you where gift cards don't

Credit cards are actually one of the better financial tools for fraud protection.

If a scammer somehow charges your credit card, you have the right to dispute it under the Fair Credit Billing Act. Your liability for unauthorized charges is capped at $50, and most major issuers offer $0 fraud liability as a standard feature.

Gift cards offer none of this. Retailers treat them like cash -- whoever holds the numbers owns the money. There's no federal law requiring issuers to make you whole.

If you're not already using a rewards credit card for everyday spending, it's worth considering. You get the spending power of a payment card with real consumer protections built in.

See our picks for the best rewards credit cards of 2026.

The one rule worth memorizing

No legitimate business, government agency, utility company, or tech support team will ever ask you to pay with gift cards. Ever. Not once. It doesn't happen.

If you get that request -- by phone, text, email, or even in person -- it's a scam. Hang up, close the browser, or get help from someone you trust. Then tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

And if someone you know is being pressured, be the person who steps in. It could save them thousands.