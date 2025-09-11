Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Cards of September 2025

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
I've been a credit card rewards junkie for over a decade (it's part of my job). And while chasing points can definitely be rewarding, it's also exhausting.
That's why these days, my No. 1 go-to card is a simple 2% flat-rate cash back card. I never have to think about categories or what transactions earn the most. I just swipe and earn a simple flat rate for everything.
My team and I handpicked the best flat-rate cash back cards below. But if you're short on time, here are our quick picks.
Top overall pick: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees)
Top pick for travelers: Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees)
Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
Why I like it: This is one of the rare cards that checks all the boxes: Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases, $0 annual fee, and a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases (a go-to variable APR will apply after the intro period).
It's an easy win whether you're earning rewards or looking to finance a big purchase. Plus, the $200 cash rewards welcome offer after spending $500 in the first 3 months is just icing on the cake.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
Why I like it: The Chase Freedom Unlimited® just won our 2025 Award for Best No Annual Fee Credit Card. You get 1.5% cash back on all other purchases outside its bonus categories, a $200 welcome bonus after just $500 in spending in the first 3 months, and a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (the regular 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR will apply after the intro period). It's a great fit for almost anyone's wallet.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
Why I like it: This card pulls double duty. It starts out strong with a generous 0% intro APR of 18 months on Balance Transfers. The regular 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period.
Then it keeps delivering year after year with unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. With a $0 annual fee and even a nice welcome bonus offer, the Citi Double Cash® Card is the kind of card that earns a permanent spot in your wallet.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn. Thereafter, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5% on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.
1.5%-2% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
This is a solid pick for one-card wallet seekers who want a straightforward, unlimited cash back card – plus a strong $200 bonus & Intro APR offer. It’s a particularly good fit for Bank of America Preferred Rewards members, who can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase, depending on your tier. (The Preferred Rewards bonus does not apply to the .5% first-year bonus.)
Why I like it: This card gives you 2% cash back on all purchases for the first year from account opening, then reverts to 1.5% cash back on all purchases after the first year from account opening.
But here's the secret sauce: With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, your cash back could get a 25%-75% boost with Preferred Rewards after the first year. It also has a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening and a $0 annual fee.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate credit cards on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). Our rating criteria includes rewards rates and 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.
Our highest-rated credit cards have:
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.
You know how some credit cards come with overly complex reward systems, like point multipliers, rotating categories, spending caps, and confusing fine print?
Well, flat-rate cash back cards are the complete opposite.
They're designed for maximum simplicity. The goal is to give you the same rewards rate (like 1%-2%) on every purchase -- no matter what you buy or where you shop. Just swipe and earn.
They also make a perfect "everything else" card. If you already have a favorite travel card or heavy hitter in your wallet, a flat-rate card can complement it by filling in the gaps everywhere else the main card doesn't reward well for.
In my opinion, if you can qualify for a 2% flat-rate card, this is the gold standard.
That being said, some of our top picks have great welcome bonuses, or a slightly higher rewards rate for certain types of spending (like travel). So it's important to think about your spending profile and choose a card that matches your regular budget.
Lastly, don't underestimate the power of a long 0% intro APR. It's rare that balance transfer cards offer rewards -- so if you find a card that offers both it's a win/win.
To give you an idea of how powerful these cards can be, here's an annual earnings example based on different spending and reward rates:
|Monthly Spending
|1% Cash Back
|1.5% Cash Back
|2% Cash Back
|$2,000
|$240
|$360
|$480
|$3,000
|$360
|$540
|$720
|$4,000
|$480
|$720
|$960
Personally, my wife and I spend about $3,500 a month on our credit cards for regular living expenses. Pairing a 2% flat-rate cash back card with a high end travel card, we easily earn over $1,000 a year in cash back.
Flat-rate cash back cards are one of the easiest ways to earn rewards without thinking too hard about it.
Whether you're going for 2% across the board, or just want a simple backup card for non-bonus purchases, there's a great option on this list for you.
Looking for higher cash back rates in different categories? Compare all the top cash back cards here to find your perfect fit.
Most of the top-tier options require good to excellent credit (we estimate that to be a 670 or higher FICO® Score). But some may approve applicants with fair credit.
Usually you can redeem cash rewards as a statement credit or bank deposit. Some issuers let you redeem for gift cards or travel, too.
None of the card picks in our list have annual fees. But some premium cash back cards do come with fees in exchange for higher rewards or added perks. If you're aiming for simplicity and want to maximize your earnings, a no-annual-fee card is usually the way to go.
