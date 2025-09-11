Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Advertiser Disclosure Many of the offers that appear on this site are from companies from which The Motley Fool receives compensation.
Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Cards of September 2025

Published Sept. 11, 2025
Joel O'Leary
Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Joel is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, where he brings a clear, approachable voice to topics ranging from credit cards to side hustles. He’s been writing about money since 2018, covering topics like credit cards, savings hacks, and the FIRE movement. Before joining the team, he managed editorial content for the How To Money podcast. When he’s not behind the laptop, Joel is likely at the beach surfing, or out and about with his family.

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

I've been a credit card rewards junkie for over a decade (it's part of my job). And while chasing points can definitely be rewarding, it's also exhausting.

That's why these days, my No. 1 go-to card is a simple 2% flat-rate cash back card. I never have to think about categories or what transactions earn the most. I just swipe and earn a simple flat rate for everything.

My team and I handpicked the best flat-rate cash back cards below. But if you're short on time, here are our quick picks.

Top overall pick: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees)

  • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards with a $0 annual fee, and an intro APR offer

Top pick for travelers: Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees)

  • Earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening, baseline 1.5% cash back and up to 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • Our team of experts reviewed over 260 credit cards
  • We evaluate all credit cards across the same 4 key criteria: value, welcome experience, fees, and perks
  • Our credit card ratings are never influenced by our advertising partners
  • If we wouldn't recommend an offer to a close family member, we won't recommend it to you

Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

The top flat-rate cash back credit cards

Our top overall pick: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR

Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.


Why I like it: This is one of the rare cards that checks all the boxes: Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases, $0 annual fee, and a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases (a go-to variable APR will apply after the intro period).

It's an easy win whether you're earning rewards or looking to finance a big purchase. Plus, the $200 cash rewards welcome offer after spending $500 in the first 3 months is just icing on the cake.

Our pick for travelers: Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.99% - 28.49% Variable

Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

1.5% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Earn $200 cash back

  • The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

    • Innovative sign-up bonus
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Robust rewards program
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
    • Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC


Why I like it: The Chase Freedom Unlimited® just won our 2025 Award for Best No Annual Fee Credit Card. You get 1.5% cash back on all other purchases outside its bonus categories, a $200 welcome bonus after just $500 in spending in the first 3 months, and a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (the regular 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR will apply after the intro period). It's a great fit for almost anyone's wallet.

Our pick for long 0% intro balance transfer offer: Citi Double Cash® Card

Citi Double Cash® Card

Citi Double Cash® Card
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

2% cash back

N/A

$0

Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

$200

  • This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.

    • High cash back
    • 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No 0% intro APR on purchases
    • Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
    • Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
    • Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
    • Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
    • If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).


Why I like it: This card pulls double duty. It starts out strong with a generous 0% intro APR of 18 months on Balance Transfers. The regular 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period.

Then it keeps delivering year after year with unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. With a $0 annual fee and even a nice welcome bonus offer, the Citi Double Cash® Card is the kind of card that earns a permanent spot in your wallet.

Best for Bank of America customers: Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply.  A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular APR

18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn. Thereafter, you'll earn unlimited 1.5% on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.

1.5%-2% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

$200 cash back

  • This is a solid pick for one-card wallet seekers who want a straightforward, unlimited cash back card – plus a strong $200 bonus & Intro APR offer. It’s a particularly good fit for Bank of America Preferred Rewards members, who can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase, depending on your tier. (The Preferred Rewards bonus does not apply to the .5% first-year bonus.)

    • Unlimited cash back
    • Sign-up bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Great intro APR offer
    • No bonus categories
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
    • New Offer! Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn.
    • Thereafter, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5% on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.
    • With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn 1.87%-2.62% cash back with Preferred Rewards. The Preferred Rewards bonus does not apply to the .5% first-year bonus.
    • No annual fee.
    • 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
    • No limit to the amount of cash back you can earn and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
    • This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.


Why I like it: This card gives you 2% cash back on all purchases for the first year from account opening, then reverts to 1.5% cash back on all purchases after the first year from account opening.

But here's the secret sauce: With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, your cash back could get a 25%-75% boost with Preferred Rewards after the first year. It also has a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening and a $0 annual fee.

At Motley Fool Money, we rate credit cards on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). Our rating criteria includes rewards rates and 0% intro APR offers, welcome bonuses, fees, and perks like travel credits and purchase protections.

Our highest-rated credit cards have:

  • ​​High value through rewards or 0% intro APR offers
  • Attainable welcome bonuses that make up for any annual fees
  • Low annual fees or a balance transfer fee of 3%
  • Top perks such as purchase and travel protections, no foreign transaction fees, travel credits, and status upgrades

We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.

What is a flat-rate cash back card?

You know how some credit cards come with overly complex reward systems, like point multipliers, rotating categories, spending caps, and confusing fine print?

Well, flat-rate cash back cards are the complete opposite.

They're designed for maximum simplicity. The goal is to give you the same rewards rate (like 1%-2%) on every purchase -- no matter what you buy or where you shop. Just swipe and earn.

They also make a perfect "everything else" card. If you already have a favorite travel card or heavy hitter in your wallet, a flat-rate card can complement it by filling in the gaps everywhere else the main card doesn't reward well for.

How to choose the best flat-rate card for you

In my opinion, if you can qualify for a 2% flat-rate card, this is the gold standard.

That being said, some of our top picks have great welcome bonuses, or a slightly higher rewards rate for certain types of spending (like travel). So it's important to think about your spending profile and choose a card that matches your regular budget.

Lastly, don't underestimate the power of a long 0% intro APR. It's rare that balance transfer cards offer rewards -- so if you find a card that offers both it's a win/win.

How much cash back can you earn?

To give you an idea of how powerful these cards can be, here's an annual earnings example based on different spending and reward rates:

Monthly Spending 1% Cash Back 1.5% Cash Back 2% Cash Back
$2,000 $240 $360 $480
$3,000 $360 $540 $720
$4,000 $480 $720 $960
Data source: Author's calculations.

Personally, my wife and I spend about $3,500 a month on our credit cards for regular living expenses. Pairing a 2% flat-rate cash back card with a high end travel card, we easily earn over $1,000 a year in cash back.

Final thoughts

Flat-rate cash back cards are one of the easiest ways to earn rewards without thinking too hard about it.

Whether you're going for 2% across the board, or just want a simple backup card for non-bonus purchases, there's a great option on this list for you.

Looking for higher cash back rates in different categories? Compare all the top cash back cards here to find your perfect fit.

FAQs

  • Most of the top-tier options require good to excellent credit (we estimate that to be a 670 or higher FICO® Score). But some may approve applicants with fair credit.

  • Usually you can redeem cash rewards as a statement credit or bank deposit. Some issuers let you redeem for gift cards or travel, too.

  • None of the card picks in our list have annual fees. But some premium cash back cards do come with fees in exchange for higher rewards or added perks. If you're aiming for simplicity and want to maximize your earnings, a no-annual-fee card is usually the way to go.