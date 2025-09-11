Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Cards of September 2025

I've been a credit card rewards junkie for over a decade (it's part of my job). And while chasing points can definitely be rewarding, it's also exhausting.

That's why these days, my No. 1 go-to card is a simple 2% flat-rate cash back card. I never have to think about categories or what transactions earn the most. I just swipe and earn a simple flat rate for everything.

My team and I handpicked the best flat-rate cash back cards below. But if you're short on time, here are our quick picks.

Top overall pick: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees)

Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards with a $0 annual fee, and an intro APR offer

Top pick for travelers: Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees)