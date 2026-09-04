Can a Brand-New LLC Get a Business Credit Card?

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Yes, a brand-new LLC can get a business credit card, even with zero revenue and no business credit history.
And I know this for a fact because I did it myself -- twice! About 10 years ago I created two brand-new LLCs for rental properties I was buying. Not only did I get approved for credit cards in the LLC names, but I also got mortgages approved for both.
Most issuers approve small business cards based on your personal credit, not your company's track record. So a business you registered last week can qualify, as long as your personal credit and income check out.
Here's how it works, what you'll need, and how to pick a good first card.
New companies have no credit history, so card issuers lean on your personal credit score and income to make the call.
You'll need to sign a personal guarantee, which is basically a promise to personally repay the debt if the business can't. That guarantee is what makes issuers comfortable approving a company with no track record.
It can also help to apply where you already bank. If you personally have accounts with Bank of America, for example, then that established relationship may improve your odds and make the process smoother. It's never a guarantee, though, and you'll still need to meet the credit and income requirements.
It's not too hard to apply for a business credit card as a new LLC. Here's what to have ready:
When I formed my LLCs, I just printed out all my operating documents to show ownership and walked into a branch in person.
You can absolutely put in an application online. But I found it better to sit across from a banker who could answer all of my newbie questions.
A business credit card is worth getting the moment your LLC starts spending money. It keeps business and personal expenses cleanly separated, which makes tax time easier.
It also builds credit in your business's name, so financing gets easier down the road.
Business cards also let you earn rewards on spending you're doing anyway. You're not legally required to have one -- but running LLC expenses through your personal card may cause headaches when you file your tax returns.
The best first card for a new LLC is simple, costs little or nothing to carry, and rewards your everyday spending.
I recommend getting a card with no annual fee, a straightforward cash back structure, and 0% intro APR if you need to frontload business expenses.
Once your annual revenue and spending grow, you can bump up to premium cards with higher annual fees if it makes sense. But it's best to play it safe when you're starting out.
An easy pick for your new LLC is the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.
It earns a flat cash back rate on every purchase, with no categories to track and no spending caps to watch. There's also no annual fee to worry about, which is nice for businesses just starting out and trying to keep costs low.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.
If you already bank with Bank of America, your rewards can climb higher through its Preferred Rewards for Business program.
Weak personal credit makes it harder to get a credit card for your new LLC. But you still have options, like secured business credit cards.
With a secured card, you put a security deposit down, and that becomes your credit limit. For example, you can open a secured business card with Bank of America with a $1,000 deposit, and you'll be given a $1,000 credit limit.
With consistent, on-time payments, you could improve your business credit over time and get approved automatically for a higher limit.
Best of all, you can still earn rewards along the way.
If you just formed an LLC for your new business, don't be nervous about applying for a small business credit card.
You can still be approved for a card, based on your personal credit and a personal guarantee.
Check your personal credit, grab your EIN, and pick a simple no-annual-fee card to start. Compare the best small business credit cards here to get started.
No. You don't need an LLC to get a business credit card. Sole proprietors, side hustlers, freelancers, or anyone with 1099 income can qualify. You can apply using your Social Security number instead of an Employer Identification Number.
You can apply as soon as your LLC is registered and you have an EIN or SSN. Issuers don't require any minimum time in business, so a company that's a few days old can qualify.
Usually, yes -- at least at first. Applying triggers a personal credit check, which can cause a small, temporary dip. After that, some issuers report business card activity to your personal credit and some don't, so check the issuer's policy.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Mastercard.