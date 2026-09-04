Can a Brand-New LLC Get a Business Credit Card?

Yes, a brand-new LLC can get a business credit card, even with zero revenue and no business credit history.

And I know this for a fact because I did it myself -- twice! About 10 years ago I created two brand-new LLCs for rental properties I was buying. Not only did I get approved for credit cards in the LLC names, but I also got mortgages approved for both.

Most issuers approve small business cards based on your personal credit, not your company's track record. So a business you registered last week can qualify, as long as your personal credit and income check out.

Here's how it works, what you'll need, and how to pick a good first card.