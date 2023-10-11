Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Where Will Nio Stock Be in 5 Years?

By Will Ebiefung – Oct 11, 2023 at 9:37AM

Key Points

  • The EV industry is becoming more competitive, especially in pricing.
  • Nio is trying to create a tech ecosystem to boost its competitive moat.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This Chinese automaker is pursuing some unique growth strategies.

With its shares down 10% year to date, Nio (NIO 5.88%) has had a tough go of it lately. Like many electric vehicle (EV) makers, it faces a challenging combination of rising rates, competition, and cash burn that puts its viability in question. Will the automaker be able to overcome these challenges in the next five years or continue underperforming the market? Let's dig deeper to find out. 

What went wrong for Nio?

Nio is a China-based EV company that entered U.S. financial markets through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2018. But while its shares soared in the post-pandemic period, they are now down 86% from an all-time high of $63 in early 2021. To be fair, much of Nio's previously high stock price was likely due to overvaluation. The shares had a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of around 34 at peak compared to the S&P 500 average of 2.4.

But fundamental factors are also at play. The company's second-quarter earnings highlight its perilous position. Vehicle sales fell 24.9% to $990.9 million, while vehicle margins collapsed from 16.7% to just 6.2%. Nio is reeling from rising competition as industry leaders like Tesla aggressively cut prices to offset slowing demand.

The problem is that despite being a serious contender in the EV industry (Nio sold over 122,400 cars in 2022), its cash burn is abysmal. Second-quarter operating losses more than doubled to $837.7 million as a combination of lower revenue and smaller margins took their toll.

Near-term losses are normal for growth-focused companies as they scale up their operations. But the EV price war has no end in sight. And over the coming years, Nio might have to rely on debt and equity dilution to stay afloat. 

Can Nio build a moat for itself?

Over the next five years, Nio's survival could depend on differentiating itself from mass-market rivals like Tesla, which might be able to use economies of scale to beat it based on price. Nio's unique battery-swapping technology might help it reach this goal.

It can take 20 minutes or longer to charge an electric car, which is roughly 5 to 10 times longer than the average time for a gasoline fill-up. Nio aims to solve this problem through a battery-as-a-service system, which allows drivers to quickly swap out their spent batteries for new ones through a one-time payment or recurring subscription.

Futuristic electric car being charged

Image source: Getty Images.

According to the company website, it takes 3 minutes to swap batteries, and it plans to have 2,300 stations globally by the end of the year. Nio cars can also use traditional charging stations, and that added flexibility could help them compete on more than just price. 

Nio is also expanding its unorthodox approach with a new smartphone designed to be used with its EVs. But while this product includes connectivity features (such as a virtual key), it is unclear if it can offer a significantly improved user experience compared to a mobile app. 

Nio stock's outlook over the next five years

The next five years will be difficult for Nio because the company's core problems with cash burn and competition show no signs of easing soon. And its efforts to differentiate itself from rivals have yet to translate to better margins, if they ever do.

That said, the stock is dirt cheap with a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 2.2 (compared to Tesla's 9.7). While shares are a hold for now, investors should keep a close eye on Nio because of its low valuation relative to its potential.

Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

car dealership showroom
Huge News for Nio Stock Investors
 Nio TTM deliveries
Is Nio Stock About to Turn the Corner?
 massive news for nio
Massive News for Nio Stock Investors
 Nio EC6 coupe SUV
Why Nio Stock Could Rebound After This Week's Sharp Fall
 1 simple red arrow declining stock chart on a white checked background.
Why Nio Stock Tumbled 10% Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
472%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services