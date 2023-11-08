Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Establishment Labs Stock Is Crashing Today

By Keith Speights – Nov 8, 2023 at 11:38AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The medtech company didn't have much good news for investors in its Q3 update.

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA -43.58%) were crashing 43.8% lower as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Tuesday.

Establishment Labs reported Q3 revenue of $38.5 million, up slightly from the $38.2 million generated in the prior-year period. The company posted a net loss of $29.3 million, or $1.12 per share. This result reflected deterioration from the net loss of $18.6 million, or $0.76 per share, reported in the same period of 2022.

Both the top- and bottom-line results for Establishment Labs in Q3 fell short of consensus estimates. However, the main reason for the huge sell-off on Wednesday was that the company lowered its 2023 full-year revenue guidance to $165 million from a range of between $200 million and $210 million.

Why did Establishment Labs slash its guidance?

Establishment Labs CEO Juan José Chacón-Quirós blamed the lower full-year guidance in part on "lower demand for breast procedures globally." The company markets multiple breast reconstruction and augmentation products, including Mia Femtech solutions and Motiva Flora tissue expanders.

However, he also stated that around one-third of Establishment Labs' guidance reduction was due to another reason. Chacón-Quirós said the company removed the impact of Chinese approval for Motiva from its full-year forecast.

Is Establishment Labs stock a buy on the sell-off?

Both factors behind Establishment Labs' full-year guidance cut should be only temporary issues. The demand for breast procedures tends to be cyclical and will likely rebound in the future. Establishment Labs also still expects to receive Chinese approval for Motiva this year.

However, the company remains unprofitable. There's also no way to know how long the downturn in the breast procedure market will continue. I think there are better stocks to buy than Establishment Labs in the meantime.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
491%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/08/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services