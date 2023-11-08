Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Warby Parker Plunged Today

By Billy Duberstein – Nov 8, 2023 at 4:17PM

Key Points

  • Warby Parker beat expectations on its top line.
  • However, lower profitability is raising questions over the quality of growth.
  • Management also gave a tepid growth outlook for the next quarter.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company reported a beat on revenues but a miss on profits, and guidance raised some questions about Warby's growth trajectory.

Shares of eyewear products company Warby Parker (WRBY -23.99%) plunged 23% in Wednesday trading, as of 3 p.m. ET.

Warby announced third-quarter results today, which beat on the top line. However, this loss-making growth company missed on profitability. In today's market of higher interest rates and fears over recession, a bottom-line miss for a loss-making company isn't going to please nervous investors.

Furthermore, while management raised guidance for the full year, its outlook actually implies a quarter-over-quarter decline.

Revenue up, but margins pressured

In the quarter, Warby Parker saw its revenue climb 14.2% to $169.8 million, ahead of expectations of $164.6 million. However, its net loss per share of ($0.15) was lower than the ($0.12) loss per share expected.

Warby is growing, but it may have some margin problems in the near term. Gross margin was about two percentage points below last year's. While the company is investing in its newer contact lens and branded eye examination business, those investments are increasing its fixed costs. So, investors may not have appreciated going from a relatively asset-light business in eyewear to a higher fixed-cost business that leases more retail space and has to pay optometrists.

Warby did raise full-year guidance, but that was really just accounting for the beat in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the company's fourth-quarter guidance was for $158 million to $161 million in revenue, which would signal growth of 8% to 10% over the prior year, decelerating from Q3 and actually down by 5% from third-quarter numbers.

With so much investment in new products and services, investors were likely hoping for a bit more on the top line.

Consumer stocks are tough right now

Warby Parker is probably right to give conservative guidance, given the high uncertainty in the consumer economy as the Federal Reserve has sharply raised interest rates. However, it appears that conservatism is what's causing the sell-off today.

On the plus side, Warby has $216 million in cash and no debt, so it can continue to invest without the threat of financial constraints by the capital markets. But investors need to hope it spends that largesse wisely and doesn't squander it on less-profitable, low-quality growth ventures.

Like many consumer stocks, it's hard to gain conviction on the name, even as the company now trades at a reasonable valuation at less than 2 times sales following today's plunge.

Billy Duberstein has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Getty - happy person with cash money
This Short Squeeze Candidate Could Actually Pan Out in the Long Run
 Squinting at smartphone over glasses
Why Warby Parker Stock Is Soaring Today
 mature woman with glasses and laptop in greenhouse
Down 80%, Should Investors Buy the Dip or Avoid Warby Parker Stock?
 GettyImages-1285921476
Why the Future of Warby Parker Stock Just Became Blurrier
 eyeglasswearers
Why Warby Parker Stock Sank Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
491%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/08/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services