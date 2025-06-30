3 Smart Money Moves to Make Before a Recession Hits

No one can predict exactly if (or when) a recession will hit -- but you can always be prepared for one.

Economic slowdowns often come with job losses, tighter budgets, and more financial stress. The good news is that a few smart, simple money moves can give you a stronger cushion if things get rough.

Here are three steps that can help protect your finances before a downturn begins.

1. Build a (high-APY) emergency fund

When it comes to protecting yourself from financial disaster, building up your emergency fund is crucial.

At any given time, you should aim to have three to six months' worth of expenses in your savings. If you spend $4,000 a month, for example, you'll want to have $12,000 to $24,000 saved up.

Not-so-fun fact: During the Great Recession, millions of Americans were unemployed for six months or more. If you lose your job during a recession, an emergency fund could allow you to weather hard times without going into debt.

To get even more out of your emergency savings, consider moving your cash to a high-yield savings account (HYSA). Top online banks are offering APYs as high as 4.40% -- that's more than 10 times the national average of 0.38%, and it can mean hundreds more in interest per year.