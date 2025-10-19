6-Month or 5-Year CDs: Which Are Better Right Now?

CDs offer something rare: guaranteed returns and zero drama. With top yields still hovering around 4.00% APY, CDs let you earn solid interest without worrying about the stock market or the Fed's next move.

The real question is how long you should lock in your money. Let's compare what 6-month and 5-year CDs look like heading into late 2025.

Rate comparison: 6-month vs. 5-year CDs

Here's where things stand this month:

Top 6-month CD: around 4.10% APY

around Top 5-year CD: around 4.00% APY

If you invest $10,000 today, a 6-month CD would earn about $205 by maturity. The same amount in a 5-year CD would grow to roughly $2,166 over the full term.

When a 6-month CD makes sense

Short-term CDs are ideal for savers who want flexibility. Your money is tied up for only half a year, which means you can quickly move it if rates rise or you find a better offer.

The Fed might cut rates again before the end of 2025, and shorter CDs give you the freedom to pivot while still earning something meaningful in the meantime.

A 6-month CD could be a smart move if you:

Expect to need your cash within the next year

Want to lock in a top short-term rate before it drops

Think another rate bump might still happen before cuts begin

When a 5-year CD makes sense

If you've got savings you won't touch for several years, a 5-year CD can lock in today's higher yields before they disappear.

Long-term CDs protect you from falling rates. Even if the Fed trims rates again next year, your return stays fixed. That's peace of mind for anyone who values predictable income.

A 5-year CD might fit best if you:

Have long-term cash you won't need until 2030 or later

Want a guaranteed return that outpaces inflation

Believe rates are more likely to fall than rise

Don't overlook high-yield savings accounts

If you're not ready to commit your money for months or years, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) is a great middle ground.

Top accounts right now are paying between 4.00% and 4.50% APY, and you can withdraw funds anytime without penalties.

Savings rates can drop quickly when the Fed cuts rates, but you'll keep full access to your cash while earning a solid return. It's a flexible way to park money while you decide what's next.

The takeaway

Both 6-month and 5-year CDs still offer competitive yields in late 2025. The right one depends on how soon you'll need your money and how confident you are about where rates go next.

If you want security, predictability, and easy returns, CDs are still one of the safest bets out there.

