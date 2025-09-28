6 Things I'm Doing to Make My Finances Way Less Complicated

I'm a finance nerd at heart. I can dive into spreadsheets, track every cent, and optimize rewards until the cows come home.

But here's the truth: I don't have the bandwidth anymore. Between two kids, a geriatric dog, and, well… life, I can't spend hours each week working on my finances. My system needs to be way simpler.

Here are six changes I'm making to streamline everything.

1. Rolling over old 401(k)s into one IRA

Over the years I've collected a couple of 401(k) accounts from past jobs. But I'm happy to announce that as of last week they are now all fully rolled over into a single IRA.

It took a bit of work to complete the rollover process. But now I have way less clutter with just one account, and no fees.

As a bonus, some IRA providers even offer a 1% match on rollovers -- so I earned bonus money for consolidating. Woot woot!

2. Opening a new high-yield savings account

My old high-yield savings account (HYSA) recently dropped its APY. That's my cue to shop around.

The goal is to not only score a high interest rate (some online banks are paying over 4.00% APY), it's also to set up a system where I can save more automatically. By setting up a small direct deposit from my paycheck straight into savings each month, I won't have to think about it.

The combo of direct deposit + a top-tier APY means my emergency fund will grow quietly in the background, without me doing anything.