7 Small Changes That Can Improve Your Finances in a Big Way
Welcome to Motley Fool Money! Be sure to give us a follow so you never miss a new post.
Grow Your Money With Ease
When you're stuck difficult financial situation, it might feel like there's no way out.
The good news? What you're experiencing now doesn't have to be forever. Over time, small habits and little tweaks can make a big difference in your financial future.
Consider these simple changes if you want to up your financial game today.
1. Learn to budget
Unless you've got a crazy memory, you probably don't realize how much you're actually spending month over month. Budgeting can make you more aware of exactly where your money is going.
In just a few minutes of analysis, you'll probably find some easy ways to cut down on spending and free up extra cash. Budgeting apps are an excellent way to do it, too, with automated tracking tools and more.
Want to get started? See our list of the best budgeting apps available now.
2. Open a high-yield savings account
Keeping short-term savings on hand is crucial to financial health. But just make sure you're stashing your money in the right place.
If you're keeping your savings in a traditional bank account, you're probably missing out. Consider moving your money to a high-yield savings account instead, where you can earn 4.00% APY or higher on your cash.
3. Automate your savings
Many people want to save more but struggle to remember to do so before they spend their entire paycheck. If you struggle with saving, this technique may be for you.
Automating your savings can take the manual work out of saving. You can set up automatic transfers to regularly send money from your checking account to your savings account. This habit change can save time and help you stay on top of your savings goals.
4. Pay more than the minimum amount due on your credit card
Credit card debt is an expensive problem to have. You'll be charged interest if you don't pay your entire balance off each month. Many people accumulate credit card debt because they pay only the minimum amount due on their credit card bills and the debt and interest continue to grow.
If you can afford to do so, paying your entire balance off every month is best. By getting in the habit of paying off your credit card balance in full, you can avoid credit card interest charges.
Looking for a great way to pay off debt you already have? Check out our list of the best balance transfer cards available now.
5. Build an emergency fund
You never know when an unexpected expense will come your way. Paying a costly medical bill, for example, can be challenging if you live paycheck to paycheck. An emergency fund can help you prepare for such situations.
Having money on hand when you need it most can be a huge load off your mind. If it feels impossible to build your fund, start small. If you save $100 a month, you'll have $1,200 saved in a year -- not a ton, but much better than $0.
6. Regularly review your finances
Many people struggle to stay on top of their personal finance affairs, simply because they ignore their situation. Awareness is the first step to meaningful change.
It's essential to check in on your financial accounts and bills regularly so you can make a plan and take action. Consider setting aside 20 to 30 minutes monthly to review your finances so you're in the know.
7. Wait 24 hours before checking out online
Online shopping is convenient, but can lead to overspending if you're not careful. Here's what to do to reduce your online shopping trips.
The next time you fill up your online shopping cart, step away from your computer or phone and wait 24 hours before checking out. Doing this gives you extra time to think through the decision and may help you reduce impulse purchases.
Don't give up if your current financial situation is less than ideal. You can set yourself up for success and improve your situation by committing to making small changes in your daily life.
Follow Motley Fool Money!
Be sure to follow Motley Fool Money to never miss a post!
Our Research Expert