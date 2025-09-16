Act Fast to Lock in a 4% CD Before the Fed Cuts Rates

Experts are predicting a cut in interest rates at the Federal Reserve's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. And even more cuts could follow in late 2025 and beyond.

That means certificate of deposit (CD) rates of 4.00% or higher will likely disappear, too.

If you've been thinking about opening a CD, now is definitely the time. Here's what you should know if you're opening a CD.

What to know when opening a CD

A CD is a type of savings account where you deposit your money for a set period, earning a fixed interest rate in return for the commitment. For example, you might open a 1-year CD that earns 4.00% APY. That means when your CD matures after a full year, you'll get your money back, plus 4.00% in interest.

Here's how to pick the right CD for you: