Are CD Ladders Worth It in April 2026?

A "CD ladder" is one of my favorite ways to save money in 2026 -- and even if the phrase sounds complicated to you, it's actually super simple.

One of the (usual) downsides of certificates of deposit, or CDs, is that they lock up your money for a given period of time. CD ladders get around that problem, at least partially, so they make for a great blend of earnings and flexibility on your cash.

Interested? Here's your straightforward guide to building a CD ladder in 2026.

What is a CD ladder?

Put simply, building a CD ladder is just opening a number of certificates of deposit (CDs) at the same time, but with different term lengths.

Let's say you have $12,000 you want to invest in CDs. You could put it all in one CD of a single term length, and lock up all of your money for that entire period.

Or you build a CD ladder like this: $4,000 in a 1-year CD, $4,000 in a 2-year CD, and $4,000 in a 3-year CD.

By dividing your money across CDs that mature at different times, you're giving yourself regular access to some of your cash -- while the rest of your cash keeps earning. Then, as each CD matures, you can either 1) withdraw the money or 2) open up a new CD to keep the ladder going.

CD ladders are great because:

They still offer a guaranteed rate of return.

They give you access to part of your money at regular intervals.

They're more flexible than a single, bulky CD. Whenever a "rung" of your ladder matures, you can either reinvest it or take the money and run.

Want to get started now? Check out our full list of the best CDs available today to start building your ladder.

Consider this before you get started

CD ladders can be a great savings tool, but there are a few things to think about before you get started:

Early withdrawals will cost you . Pulling money out before a CD matures will usually lead to an early withdrawal fee. There are CDs without those fees, but they tend to have lower APYs. For that reason…

. Pulling money out before a CD matures will usually lead to an early withdrawal fee. There are CDs without those fees, but they tend to have lower APYs. For that reason… Planning ahead matters . Don't deposit money you think you'll need in the short term. CDs aren't built for, say, your emergency fund. They're better for medium-term cash, like if you're saving up for a big purchase or vacation.

. Don't deposit money you think you'll need in the short term. CDs aren't built for, say, your emergency fund. They're better for medium-term cash, like if you're saving up for a big purchase or vacation. CDs take discipline: Even with the flexibility of a CD ladder, you'll still need to keep your cash locked up to keep it earning. That takes a bit of discipline.

Open an HYSA for more flexibility

If you want a great combo of earnings and flexibility, you're probably looking for a high-yield savings account (HYSA).

Right now, top HYSAs are offering APYs of 4.00% or higher, competitive with the very best CD rates. The difference? Just like your old-school savings account, HYSAs let you access your cash anytime.

Unlike a CD, your HYSA's earning rate is variable and can change at the bank's discretion. You're not "locking in" an APY like you are with CDs. But for money you need immediate access to -- like, say, your emergency fund -- an HYSA is the perfect fit.

Want to earn 4.00% APY and keep total access to your cash? Check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts today.