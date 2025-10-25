Avoid Overdraft Fees Forever With These 3 Banks

Overdraft fees are the financial equivalent of a parking ticket: annoying, avoidable, and somehow always showing up at the worst time.

In 2024, about 11% of Americans got hit with one. But the good news is you don't have to be part of that 11% ever again.

A growing number of banks have ditched overdraft fees entirely. Some even offer a little cushion if you accidentally overspend. Here are three of the best ones, each paying interest rates that crush the national average.

1. SoFi®

I've researched just about every bank account out there, and SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is still the one I use myself.

Here's why: SoFi® offers up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit. If you overspend, SoFi® simply covers you and deducts the balance from your next paycheck. You'll need at least $1,000 in monthly direct deposits to qualify, but that unlocks a ton of perks.

Highlights:

Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.50% on savings and 0.50% on checking with direct deposit

on savings and on checking with direct deposit Early paycheck access (up to two days sooner)

(up to two days sooner) No account fees or minimums

SoFi® also offers stress-free overdraft protection that automatically pulls money from savings if your checking runs short.

Read our full SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) review and see how much more you could earn.