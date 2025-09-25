Best CD Rates Today, Sept. 25, 2025: Lock In up to 4.45% APY Now Before Rates Slide

The Fed cut rates last week on Sept. 17, and we're already starting to see CD yields dip. Several banks have lowered their rates this week -- and more could follow. If you've been considering a CD, now's the time to lock one in. A fixed rate lets you earn more while shielding your savings from further drops. Below are some of the best CD deals you can still grab today. Featured offers

Best CD rates today, Sept. 25, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit LendingClub 8 Months 4.45% $500 United Fidelity Bank 6 Months 4.35% $1,000 Climate First Bank 6 Months 4.34% $500 United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000 Synchrony Bank 15 Months 4.25% $0 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 24, 2025.

All the CDs featured here are from FDIC-insured banks, which means your deposits are safe up to $250,000. The right choice comes down to two things: how much you want to put in and how long you're comfortable keeping it there. Looking for a shorter term? LendingClub pays 4.45% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with only $500 needed to open. Prefer to lock in a steady rate for years? United Fidelity is offering 4.30% APY on a 5-year CD with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Featured CD: Synchrony Bank's 15 Mo. CD pays 4.25% APY and has a $0 minimum deposit. It's long enough to protect your savings from inflation and potential rate cuts, yet short enough to keep your cash within reach.

Rates as of Sept. 11, 2025 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.25% Term: 15 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

Is now the right time to open a CD? Have cash you won't need anytime soon? A certificate of deposit (CD) could be a simple way to grow it. CDs work best for money you can leave alone -- whether that's a few months or several years. A CD might be a good fit if: You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account with three to six months of expenses.

Your retirement and other long-term goals are on track with investments like index funds or IRAs.

You prefer guaranteed growth instead of riding out market ups and downs. With FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and fixed returns, CDs offer both safety and certainty. If you're looking for a low-risk spot for extra savings, now could be a smart time to lock one in.

Example: Earn a guaranteed $1,335 in 15 months One of the biggest perks of CDs is certainty -- you'll know from day one exactly how much you'll have when the term ends. For instance, a $25,000 deposit in Synchrony Bank's 15-month CD would grow to about $26,335 by the end of the term. That's $1,335 in guaranteed earnings on a short timeline, with no extra work required. And with rates expected to keep falling before the end of next year, locking in today's yield could leave you ahead. Read our full Synchrony Online CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.

How to open a CD in 5 simple steps Opening a CD doesn't take much time -- and once it's set up, your money starts earning a steady return right away. Here's how to do it: Compare rates. Check offers from multiple banks. Online banks often pay more than traditional ones. Decide your deposit. You usually can't add funds later, and early withdrawals come with penalties. Choose an amount you're comfortable leaving alone. Apply. You can open a CD online or at a branch. Have your ID, Social Security number, and funding account details ready. Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings into the CD. Your rate locks in once the deposit clears. Note the maturity date. Mark your calendar so you'll know when the term ends and be ready to cash out or renew. That's all it takes -- five quick steps to lock in a safe, fixed return. Want to grab today's top APYs before they slip? Click here to compare the best CD rates.

Earn more without locking away your cash A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets you grow your money while still keeping it within reach. Many of today's top accounts pay APYs that stack up well against CDs. The big benefit is flexibility -- you can deposit or withdraw whenever you want, with no penalties or delays. The downside? HYSA rates aren't guaranteed. They can move up or down at any time, unlike CDs, which lock in your return for the full term. One clear standout now is Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier. This account pays a top-tier 4.20% APY, which is right up there with the best CD rates.