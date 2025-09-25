Best CD Rates Today, Sept. 25, 2025: Lock In up to 4.45% APY Now Before Rates Slide
The Fed cut rates last week on Sept. 17, and we're already starting to see CD yields dip. Several banks have lowered their rates this week -- and more could follow.
If you've been considering a CD, now's the time to lock one in. A fixed rate lets you earn more while shielding your savings from further drops.
Below are some of the best CD deals you can still grab today.
Best CD rates today, Sept. 25, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.45%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|Synchrony Bank
|15 Months
|4.25%
|$0
All the CDs featured here are from FDIC-insured banks, which means your deposits are safe up to $250,000. The right choice comes down to two things: how much you want to put in and how long you're comfortable keeping it there.
Looking for a shorter term? LendingClub pays 4.45% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with only $500 needed to open. Prefer to lock in a steady rate for years? United Fidelity is offering 4.30% APY on a 5-year CD with a $1,000 minimum deposit.
Featured CD: Synchrony Bank's 15 Mo. CD pays 4.25% APY and has a $0 minimum deposit. It's long enough to protect your savings from inflation and potential rate cuts, yet short enough to keep your cash within reach.
Is now the right time to open a CD?
Have cash you won't need anytime soon? A certificate of deposit (CD) could be a simple way to grow it. CDs work best for money you can leave alone -- whether that's a few months or several years.
A CD might be a good fit if:
- You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account with three to six months of expenses.
- Your retirement and other long-term goals are on track with investments like index funds or IRAs.
- You prefer guaranteed growth instead of riding out market ups and downs.
With FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and fixed returns, CDs offer both safety and certainty. If you're looking for a low-risk spot for extra savings, now could be a smart time to lock one in.
Example: Earn a guaranteed $1,335 in 15 months
One of the biggest perks of CDs is certainty -- you'll know from day one exactly how much you'll have when the term ends.
For instance, a $25,000 deposit in Synchrony Bank's 15-month CD would grow to about $26,335 by the end of the term. That's $1,335 in guaranteed earnings on a short timeline, with no extra work required.
And with rates expected to keep falling before the end of next year, locking in today's yield could leave you ahead. Read our full Synchrony Online CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.
How to open a CD in 5 simple steps
Opening a CD doesn't take much time -- and once it's set up, your money starts earning a steady return right away. Here's how to do it:
- Compare rates. Check offers from multiple banks. Online banks often pay more than traditional ones.
- Decide your deposit. You usually can't add funds later, and early withdrawals come with penalties. Choose an amount you're comfortable leaving alone.
- Apply. You can open a CD online or at a branch. Have your ID, Social Security number, and funding account details ready.
- Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings into the CD. Your rate locks in once the deposit clears.
- Note the maturity date. Mark your calendar so you'll know when the term ends and be ready to cash out or renew.
That's all it takes -- five quick steps to lock in a safe, fixed return. Want to grab today's top APYs before they slip? Click here to compare the best CD rates.
Earn more without locking away your cash
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets you grow your money while still keeping it within reach. Many of today's top accounts pay APYs that stack up well against CDs.
The big benefit is flexibility -- you can deposit or withdraw whenever you want, with no penalties or delays.
The downside? HYSA rates aren't guaranteed. They can move up or down at any time, unlike CDs, which lock in your return for the full term.
One clear standout now is Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier. This account pays a top-tier 4.20% APY, which is right up there with the best CD rates.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Can open an individual or joint account
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank's discretion.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%
|
$0
|
Discover® Online Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%
|
$0
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
4.20%
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
4.20%
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank's discretion.
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
-
FAQs
-
Yes. Certificates of deposit are one of the safest places to keep your money. Your deposits are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA if you use a credit union) up to $250,000 per person, per bank. That means even if the bank fails, your money is protected.
-
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. The Fed cut rates last week as expected, so CD rates are likely to start trending downward as a result. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
-
You can, but there's usually a penalty. When you open a CD, you agree to leave your money in for a set time -- like 6 months, a year, or even multiple years. If you need it before then, the bank will likely charge you some of the interest you've earned. Early withdrawal penalties vary by bank. That's why CDs are best for money you don't plan to touch right away.
Our Research Expert
Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal non-IRA accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For CD accounts, a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawals. After maturity, if your CD rolls over, you will earn the offered rate of interest in effect at that time. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.