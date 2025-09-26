Best CD Rates Today, Sept. 26, 2025: Up to 4.45% APY Still Available -- Lock In Before High Rates Disappear
The Fed's rate cut on Sept. 17 is already starting to ripple through CD offers. Some banks have trimmed their yields this week, and others may not be far behind.
If you've been thinking about opening a CD, don't wait too long. Locking in a fixed rate now lets you hold onto today's returns before they slip even further.
Here are some of the best CD rates still available today.
Best CD rates today, Sept. 26, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.45%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
|Synchrony Bank
|15 Months
|4.25%
|$0
All of the CDs listed here come from FDIC-insured banks, so your money is protected up to $250,000. The best choice really depends on two factors: how much you want to deposit and how long you're willing to leave it untouched.
If you'd like something shorter, LendingClub is offering 4.45% APY on a 8 Mo. CD, and you only need $500 to open. Want to secure a longer-term option? United Fidelity has a 5-year CD paying 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Both are top picks.
Featured CD: Synchrony Bank's 15 Mo. CD pays 4.25% APY and has a $0 minimum deposit. It's long enough to protect your savings from inflation and potential rate cuts, yet short enough to keep your cash within reach.
Should you open a CD right now?
Got extra cash you won't need for a while? A certificate of deposit (CD) could be a simple way to make it grow. CDs are built for money you can set aside -- whether that's for a few months or several years -- without touching it.
A CD could be a smart move if:
- You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account that covers three to six months of expenses.
- Your retirement and other long-term goals are on track with investments like index funds or IRAs.
- You want steady, guaranteed growth instead of dealing with market ups and downs.
With fixed returns and FDIC protection up to $250,000, CDs offer safety and predictability. If you're looking for a low-risk place to park extra savings, now may be a good time to lock one in.
Example: Grow $25,000 into $26,335 in 15 months
The appeal of CDs is simple -- certainty. From the moment you open one, you'll know exactly what your balance will be when the term ends.
Take Synchrony Bank's 15-month CD as an example. A $25,000 deposit would grow to about $26,335 by maturity. That's $1,335 in guaranteed earnings on a short timeline, with zero effort.
And with interest rates likely to drop again before the end of next year, locking in today's higher yield could put you ahead. Read our full Synchrony Online CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.
How to open a CD in 5 easy steps
Getting started with a CD is quick -- and once it's funded, your money begins earning a fixed return right away. Here's the process:
- Shop around. Compare rates from several banks. Online banks often have higher yields than traditional ones.
- Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add money later, and early withdrawals come with penalties. Pick an amount you can leave alone.
- Apply. You can open a CD online or in person. Have your ID, Social Security number, and funding account info handy.
- Fund the account. Transfer money from checking or savings. Your rate locks in once the deposit goes through.
- Mark your calendar. Note the maturity date so you'll know when it's time to withdraw or roll it over.
That's it -- five simple steps to secure a safe, guaranteed return. Want to lock in today's best APYs before they fall? Click here to see the top CD rates available now.
Earn a top-tier APY while keeping your cash flexible
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) is a great way to earn more without giving up access to your money. Some of the best options today pay APYs that rival even top CD rates.
The main perk is flexibility -- you can move money in or out anytime, with no fees or waiting around.
The trade-off is that HYSA rates can change at any time. CDs, on the other hand, guarantee your rate for the entire term.
One clear standout now is Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier. This account pays a top-tier 4.20% APY, which is right up there with the best CD rates.
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Can open an individual or joint account
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
Discover® Online Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%
|
$0
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
4.20%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
4.20%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. The Fed cut rates last week as expected, so CD rates are likely to start trending downward as a result. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
-
You can, but there's usually a penalty. When you open a CD, you agree to leave your money in for a set time -- like 6 months, a year, or even multiple years. If you need it before then, the bank will likely charge you some of the interest you've earned. Early withdrawal penalties vary by bank. That's why CDs are best for money you don't plan to touch right away.
-
Yes. Certificates of deposit are one of the safest places to keep your money. Your deposits are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA if you use a credit union) up to $250,000 per person, per bank. That means even if the bank fails, your money is protected.
Our Research Expert
Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal non-IRA accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For CD accounts, a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawals. After maturity, if your CD rolls over, you will earn the offered rate of interest in effect at that time. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.