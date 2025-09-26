Best CD Rates Today, Sept. 26, 2025: Up to 4.45% APY Still Available -- Lock In Before High Rates Disappear

The Fed's rate cut on Sept. 17 is already starting to ripple through CD offers. Some banks have trimmed their yields this week, and others may not be far behind. If you've been thinking about opening a CD, don't wait too long. Locking in a fixed rate now lets you hold onto today's returns before they slip even further. Here are some of the best CD rates still available today. Featured offers

Best CD rates today, Sept. 26, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit LendingClub 8 Months 4.45% $500 United Fidelity Bank 6 Months 4.35% $1,000 Climate First Bank 6 Months 4.34% $500 United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000 Synchrony Bank 15 Months 4.25% $0 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 25, 2025.

All of the CDs listed here come from FDIC-insured banks, so your money is protected up to $250,000. The best choice really depends on two factors: how much you want to deposit and how long you're willing to leave it untouched. If you'd like something shorter, LendingClub is offering 4.45% APY on a 8 Mo. CD, and you only need $500 to open. Want to secure a longer-term option? United Fidelity has a 5-year CD paying 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Both are top picks. Featured CD: Synchrony Bank's 15 Mo. CD pays 4.25% APY and has a $0 minimum deposit. It's long enough to protect your savings from inflation and potential rate cuts, yet short enough to keep your cash within reach.

Rates as of Sept. 11, 2025 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.25% Term: 15 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

Should you open a CD right now? Got extra cash you won't need for a while? A certificate of deposit (CD) could be a simple way to make it grow. CDs are built for money you can set aside -- whether that's for a few months or several years -- without touching it. A CD could be a smart move if: You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account that covers three to six months of expenses.

Your retirement and other long-term goals are on track with investments like index funds or IRAs.

You want steady, guaranteed growth instead of dealing with market ups and downs. With fixed returns and FDIC protection up to $250,000, CDs offer safety and predictability. If you're looking for a low-risk place to park extra savings, now may be a good time to lock one in.

Example: Grow $25,000 into $26,335 in 15 months The appeal of CDs is simple -- certainty. From the moment you open one, you'll know exactly what your balance will be when the term ends. Take Synchrony Bank's 15-month CD as an example. A $25,000 deposit would grow to about $26,335 by maturity. That's $1,335 in guaranteed earnings on a short timeline, with zero effort. And with interest rates likely to drop again before the end of next year, locking in today's higher yield could put you ahead. Read our full Synchrony Online CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.

How to open a CD in 5 easy steps Getting started with a CD is quick -- and once it's funded, your money begins earning a fixed return right away. Here's the process: Shop around. Compare rates from several banks. Online banks often have higher yields than traditional ones. Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add money later, and early withdrawals come with penalties. Pick an amount you can leave alone. Apply. You can open a CD online or in person. Have your ID, Social Security number, and funding account info handy. Fund the account. Transfer money from checking or savings. Your rate locks in once the deposit goes through. Mark your calendar. Note the maturity date so you'll know when it's time to withdraw or roll it over. That's it -- five simple steps to secure a safe, guaranteed return. Want to lock in today's best APYs before they fall? Click here to see the top CD rates available now.

Earn a top-tier APY while keeping your cash flexible A high-yield savings account (HYSA) is a great way to earn more without giving up access to your money. Some of the best options today pay APYs that rival even top CD rates. The main perk is flexibility -- you can move money in or out anytime, with no fees or waiting around. The trade-off is that HYSA rates can change at any time. CDs, on the other hand, guarantee your rate for the entire term. One clear standout now is Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier. This account pays a top-tier 4.20% APY, which is right up there with the best CD rates.