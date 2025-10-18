CD Ladders Made Easy: Here's a Simple Plan That Works

A "CD ladder" might sound like some complex investing strategy, but it's actually very simple -- and profitable.

And with interest rates on the decline, now is the perfect time to lock in a high APY with CDs before it's too late.

Here's your no-nonsense guide to building a CD ladder in 2025, and how it can help you maximize your savings for years to come.

What is a CD ladder?

CDs are a type of savings account where you deposit your money for a set term and earn a fixed interest rate (say, a 4.00% APY for 12 months).

Put simply, building a CD ladder means opening several certificates of deposit (CDs) with different term lengths. That way, you get regular access to a portion of your money while making sure it's still racking up interest.

Then, as each CD matures, you can either withdraw the money or reinvest it into a new CD to keep the ladder going.

CD ladders are great because: