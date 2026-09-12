Get 4.25% APY for 5 Years and No Minimum Deposit Now With This CD

The Barclays Online CD lineup just leveled up -- and if you're willing to lock up your cash for a while, you'll get rewarded for it.

Right now, Barclays is offering a 5 Yr. CD paying a whopping 4.25% APY -- and you can open one with a $0 minimum deposit. That's a rare combo -- a strong rate locked for half a decade, without having to lock up tons of cash to get it.

If you've got money you won't need for a while, it's worth a look. Here's what to know about Barclays, plus a couple more flexible options that are still plenty valuable.

How Barclays' 5-year CD rate stacks up

Barclays' 5-year CD earns a lot above what you'll get from most brick-and-mortar banks. In fact, the national average 5-year CD rate is just 1.36% APY, according to the FDIC. Barclays is offering more than three times that.

I also love how there's no minimum deposit to open a Barclays Online CD. You could fund it with $500 or $50,000 and earn the same APY either way. That's different from a lot of competitors, who dangle their best rates only for savers who can deposit thousands upfront.

The tradeoff with any 5-year CD is that you're guessing where rates will be years from now -- lock in your cash today, and you won't benefit if rates climb later. On the other hand, if rates fall, you'll be in a great spot.

Also keep in mind that if you pull your money out early, you'll get hit with an early withdrawal penalty. That can eat into your principal, not just your gains, if you cash out early enough. So before you commit, ask yourself honestly whether you'll need this money in year two or three.