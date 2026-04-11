Here's What Happens When You File for Bankruptcy

Filing for bankruptcy can feel like a last resort. But for many people, it's a legal way to reset their finances and get relief from overwhelming debt. It comes with consequences, but if you need help, it can be a completely valid option.

Here's a clear look at what actually happens when you file for bankruptcy.

Most of your debts are paused immediately

As soon as you file for bankruptcy, something called an "automatic stay" goes into effect. This stops most collection activity right away, which means:

No more collection calls

No wage garnishments

No lawsuits or new legal action

No foreclosure proceedings (at least temporarily)

This is often the biggest short-term benefit. It gives you valuable breathing room to figure out your next steps.

Your debts could be reduced or erased

What happens to your debt depends on the type of bankruptcy you file. The two main types are:

Chapter 7 bankruptcy (liquidation)

This is the most common type of bankruptcy -- here's how it works:

Many unsecured debts are wiped out, including credit cards and medical bills

You may have to give up some assets (though many people keep most or all of what they own, due to exemptions)

The entire process usually takes about three to six months

Chapter 13 bankruptcy (repayment plan)

This is a more structured type of bankruptcy in which:

You keep your assets

You repay part of your debt over three to five years through a court-approved plan

Some remaining debt may be forgiven at the end

Not all debts can be erased -- for example, child support, alimony, recent tax debt, and most student loans. That's what Chapter 13 bankruptcy is for.

Your credit score takes a hit

As you can imagine, declaring bankruptcy has a serious impact on your credit.

A Chapter 7 bankruptcy stays on your credit report for 10 years, while a Chapter 13 stays for seven years. Your score can take a significant hit, especially if it was high before.

Keep in mind that lenders, landlords, and sometimes even employers can see that you filed for bankruptcy. It'll make it harder to qualify for loans or get low interest rates.

On the other hand, if you've been regularly missing payments and falling behind on debt your score was probably pretty low already. That's why filing can be a decent option -- it helps stop further damage.

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You may lose property -- but probably not everything

With Chapter 7, certain assets can be sold to repay creditors. But it's important to note that most people don't "lose everything."

Each state has exemptions that protect an individual's basic assets, such as:

A portion of your home equity

Your car (up to a certain value)

Retirement accounts

Personal belongings

Chapter 13 usually lets you keep your property, as long as you follow the repayment plan.

You can start rebuilding sooner than you think

This is one of the most misunderstood parts of bankruptcy. You can begin rebuilding credit, and your overall financial life, shortly after the bankruptcy process ends.

That means you can:

Land a secured credit card

Start making on-time payments every month

Keep balances low

Continue monitoring your credit report

Lower your financial stress

Free up cash flow

For many people, filing for bankruptcy can be an important turning point to help you regain control.

It's not right for everyone. Before filing, it's worth considering things like debt consolidation or settlement, credit counseling programs, and even negotiating directly with lenders.

But if your debt feels unmanageable and you don't see a clear path forward, bankruptcy can be a valid option.

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