Here's What It Really Means to Be 'Middle Class' Right Now

Ask 10 people what it means to be "middle class," and you'll get 10 different answers.

To some people, it means "comfortable but not rich." And yet many Americans who consider themselves middle-class are struggling to keep up with rising expenses.

Let's break it down by income -- and then by some numbers that matter even more.

The "middle class" by income

The median household income in the U.S. is about $84,000, according to 2024 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The average is a lot higher at $121,000 -- but that's skewed by the highest earners. The median gives you a better idea of how much money an "ordinary" American earns.

Why income doesn't mean all that much

Your income alone can't tell you whether you're lower, upper, or middle class.

The median income of $84,000 might seem like a lot or very little, depending on:

Your age. Americans in their 40s and 50s tend to earn more than both younger workers and retirees, for example.

Americans in their 40s and 50s tend to earn more than both younger workers and retirees, for example. Where you live. Ex: Massachusetts' median income is about twice that of Mississippi.

Ex: Massachusetts' median income is about twice that of Mississippi. How many people (and wage earners) are in your household. Ex: Median income is about $72,000 for single-earner households and $142,000 for households with two wage earners.

Ex: Median income is about $72,000 for single-earner households and $142,000 for households with two wage earners. Your debts and expenses. These can play a bigger role in your financial stability than your income.

Here's a better way to measure where you stand financially.

The "middle class" by net worth

Your net worth paints a clearer picture of your financial health. Put simply, your net worth is the value of everything you own minus everything you owe.

So add up your assets, like…

Homes

Other property, such as vehicles

Savings

Investments

Then subtract your debts, such as…

Mortgages

Student loans

Credit card balances

The result is your net worth.

Why net worth matters more

Let's compare two people.

Bob earns $75,000 a year, has $100,000 in savings and investments, and has no debt

Tom earns $150,000 per year, has $5,000 in savings, and owes $100,000 in student loans and credit card debt

Bob earns half as much as Tom -- yet Bob has a higher net worth and is much more financially secure.

A high net worth can mean…

You can handle a job loss or other financial setback

You're on track for retirement

You can make big purchases without going into debt

And that's what real financial stability looks like.

Median net worth by age