Here's When Your High-Yield Savings Account Doesn't Make Sense Anymore

I love my high-yield savings account. I keep a fully stocked emergency fund in there, and earn 4.00% APY on all of it right now.

But savings accounts do have limits. Saving too much in a high-yield savings account can stunt your long-term financial growth.

Over the long run, the stock market has returned close to 10% a year, according to Motley Fool research. Even a top savings rate can't touch that. So cash that's just sitting there is cash playing small.

A high-yield savings account is a tool, not a strategy

A savings account keeps your money safe, within reach, and hopefully earns enough interest to protect against inflation.

The trouble starts when it's treated like a wealth-building plan. It isn't.

I learned this the hard way. For years I let "extra" cash pile up in savings because it felt responsible and comfortable. In reality that money should have been invested -- I've missed well over $20,000 in growth from keeping my money in the wrong type of account.

The tricky part is knowing when you've crossed that line. Here are the signs your money is ready to do more than sit in savings.

1. When your emergency fund is already full

Once your emergency fund covers three to six months of expenses, it's basically "full."

Excess cash savings on top of that has diminishing returns. It might feel safer, but it comes with a lot of opportunity cost.

To be fair, most people aren't there yet. Only 55% of Americans have even three months of expenses saved, according to Motley Fool Money research. If that's you, keep stacking with pride.