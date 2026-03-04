Here's Why CDs Are More Risky Than You Think

A few years ago, I would've said CDs are as close to risk-free as it gets.

Now I think that's only half true.

Your principal is safe, but the lack of flexibility can seriously cost you.

The lock-in risk most people ignore

When you open a CD, you're making a trade: A higher fixed yield, in exchange for limited access.

If you break your contract early, you'll likely pay a penalty that wipes out at least a few months of interest you collected.

That's fine if you're absolutely sure you won't need the money, but life is full of unexpected expenses and better investment opportunities. Once your cash is in a 12-month or 24-month CD, your flexibility drops to zero unless you're willing to pay for it.

Rate risk cuts both ways

CDs also lock in your rate, which sounds great when rates are falling.

But if savings rates move higher after you open a long-term CD, you're stuck earning yesterday's yield while new savers get better offers. Your money is safe, but it may not be competitive.

On the flip side, if rates fall sharply, you'll be glad you locked in. The problem is that most people aren't actually making a rate bet. They're just trying to park cash safely.

In 2026, high-yield savings accounts at online banks are still offering rates that are around 10x higher than the national average. And unlike CDs, they don't require you to guess what the rate environment will do next.

You keep the yield and the flexibility.

If you want to compare some of the best high-yield savings accounts available right now, it's worth looking at online banks that consistently pay several times the national average.

Inflation risk is quiet but real

Even if you lock in a top CD rate paying around 4.00%, inflation could still erode your purchasing power if prices rise faster than your yield. You won't see your balance drop. But your money may buy less a year from now.

That risk exists in savings accounts too, but there you have options.

With a savings account, you can move your money quickly if better rates appear. With a CD, you're locked into a fixed return no matter what changes around you.

Safety without flexibility can become expensive.

When CDs still make sense

They can work well if:

You have a clearly defined timeline

You don't need access to the money

You're intentionally locking in a rate you believe is attractive

For example, if you know you'll need cash in exactly 12 months for a home purchase, a 1-year CD can create discipline and predictability.

But if your emergency fund is in a CD, that's where the risk starts to creep in. Emergency money should be accessible.

For many savers right now, a competitive high-yield savings account offers a cleaner balance of yield and flexibility than a long-term CD. Click here to compare the top high-yield savings accounts available now.