I Keep Less Than $100 in My Checking Account. Here's Why

Right now, my checking account has less than $100 in it -- and that's just how I like it.

Thankfully, I'm not on the verge of bankruptcy. I just keep almost all of my cash in the savings portion of my SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account, where I rack up $760 a year in interest on my $20,000 in savings, and I don't have to lift a finger to get it.

Here's how I do it -- and how you can supercharge your savings with an HYSA.

One easy move to earn hundreds more a year

You don't need to have $20,000 in savings to make switching to an HYSA worth it. The national average APY is just 0.40%, per the Federal Reserve, and top HYSAs are offering more than nine times that.

Here's how much more you can make on smaller balances: