Is Rocket Money Worth Paying For? Here's What You Really Get

If you're looking to get into the budgeting game, there's probably one option you've heard of already: Rocket Money.

Rocket Money is a budgeting and money-tracking app that brings all your finances into one dashboard. After linking your accounts, you can build budgets, track goals, monitor your credit score, and see where your money goes each month.

I've personally used Rocket Money for years and love its simple interface and customizable categories. The best part? It costs as little as $6 a month.

Here's what else to know about Rocket Money and whether it's right for you.

What you get with Rocket Money Premium

The free version of Rocket Money only gives you access to basic transaction history and account balances. To actually get value from the app, you'll need to upgrade to Premium, which includes:

Smart Savings : Automatically moves small amounts into savings

: Automatically moves small amounts into savings Subscription cancellation : Cancel recurring charges in one click

: Cancel recurring charges in one click Unlimited budgets : Customize and track spending across categories

: Customize and track spending across categories Credit score tracking : Get regular credit updates

: Get regular credit updates Real-time syncing and net worth tracking

and Bill negotiation: Costs 35%-60% of your first year's savings

Premium costs between $6 and $12 a month -- you choose the amount. Every user gets the same features regardless of how much they pay.

Ready to try Rocket Money? Sign up for as little as $6/month to start saving today.

Benefits of Rocket Money

Rocket Money shines in a few key areas. It's extremely beginner-friendly. If you're just starting to budget or manage multiple accounts, the app makes the process simple.

The layout is clean, with easy access to tabs for budgets, savings, subscriptions, and credit. Custom categories let you dig deeper into your spending. And seeing your entire financial picture in one place can help you catch problems early.

Is it worth the cost?

If you want a modern, easy-to-use budgeting app that helps you track savings and cut out wasteful expenses, Rocket Money is absolutely worth the price.

It's especially useful for those who want to build better habits but don't know where to start. I've used it for years now and can't recommend it highly enough.