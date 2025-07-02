Most People Pick the Wrong Savings Account. Did You?

Do you have a bank account?

If so, there's a good chance you're missing out on hundreds of dollars per year without realizing it. The average savings account pays just 0.38% APY as of June 2025, according to the FDIC. That rate will earn you just $38 in interest on a $10,000 balance over the course of one year.

The good news? You can easily earn 10 times that amount, just by moving your money -- with no risk and barely any effort. Here's how.

The better option: High-yield savings accounts

High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) offer much better interest rates than traditional savings accounts. The best ones offer about 4.00% APY or higher and are also free to open and maintain.

Let's say you open an HYSA that earns 4.40% APY. That same $10,000 from above would earn you $440 in one year in interest -- an increase of more than $400 -- and your money stays just as safe and accessible.

Most HYSAs are also FDIC insured (up to $250,000), just like traditional bank accounts. Because online banks save money on overhead and physical locations, they're able to pass the savings on to you.