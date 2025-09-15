Never Pay an Overdraft Fee Again With These 3 Banks

Were you part of the 11% of Americans who paid an overdraft fee in 2024? Even if your answer is "no," it's worth switching to a bank without them.

Big banks make billions of dollars on pesky fees, including overdraft fees, every year. The good news, though, is that they're entirely avoidable.

That's because there are many banks that don't charge overdraft fees at all. Here are three of the best ones, with APYs at least eight times the national average.

1. SoFi®

I've written about tons of bank accounts, but there's only one I use myself: SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC).

SoFi® offers up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit. That means they'll let you "borrow" up to $50 if you spend more than what's in your account, then they'll deduct it from your next deposit. Users have to make at least $1,000 in monthly direct deposits to qualify.

SoFi® also offers overdraft protection, which automatically pulls money from your savings account if you spend more than what's in your checking account.

I also love how SoFi® offers:

An annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.50% on savings and 0.50% APY on checking with direct deposit

Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit

No account fees or minimum deposit requirements

If you want to enjoy no overdraft fees, a top APY, early paychecks, and more, SoFi® is the way to go.

Want to earn up to 4.50% APY? Read our full review of SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) and open an account today.