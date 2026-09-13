This 2-Year CD Earns 4.35% APY and Has No Minimum Deposit. Should You Open One Now?

Willing to lock up some cash in exchange for a guaranteed return? A certificate of deposit (CD) is for you -- and right now, Barclays is offering some of the best CDs out there.

Case in point: Barclays has a 2 Yr. CD with a strong 4.35% APY, with no minimum deposit required. If you're willing to lock up your money for a full two years, you can't do much better than that.

Here's what to know about Barclays Online CDs lineup, plus a few better options if you want to keep your money accessible.

Earn almost three times the national CD average with Barclays

Right now, the national average 2-year CD rate is 1.57% APY, according to the FDIC. Barclays' 2-year CD is offering nearly three times that.

Plus, with no minimum deposit, you can earn the same great APY no matter how much you deposit. That's great for people who don't want to lock up tens of thousands of dollars, but still want to land a great return.

Just know that early withdrawal penalties apply if you take out your money early. If you're thinking about CDs, make sure you won't need the cash you're locking up anytime soon.