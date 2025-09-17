This Could Be Your Last Chance to Lock in 4%-Plus CD Rates

The Federal Reserve recently projected a drop in interest rates through 2027 and beyond. That means today's high certificate of deposit (CD) rates of 4.00% APY or better will disappear -- and they won't come back anytime soon.

If you've been thinking about opening a CD, now's definitely the time. Here's what you should know before you get started, and how to lock in a high rate before it's too late.

How to open the right CD for you

Put simply, a CD is a type of savings account where you deposit your money for a fixed period and earn a set interest rate in return.

For example, you might open a 2-year CD with a 4.30% annual percentage yield (APY). That means your money earns 4.30% after one year, and then interest is added on top for the second year. By the time your CD matures, you'll have about 8.77% more than you started with -- a little extra thanks to compounding.

Sound good? Here's how to find a CD that's right for you: