Get up to 5.00% APY With the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Today, Dec. 8, 2025, Before Another Fed Rate Cut
Savers still have access to some of the highest returns on the market, with many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) offering APYs in the 4.00% to 5.00% range. That's well above what most big banks are paying this month.
But changes may be coming quickly. The Fed meets this week, and another rate cut is widely expected -- a move that could nudge savings yields lower by mid-December.
If you want your cash earning more while the opportunity is here, now's the time to take a look. Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Start earning 2.50% APY, then qualify to earn 5.00% APY on your balance up to $5,000.00 next month by 1) Receiving direct deposit(s) totaling $1,000 or more; and 2) Ending the month with a positive balance in all your Varo accounts.)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- TIMBR High Yield Savings -- 4.40% APY ($1,000 min. required to open)
- Newtek Bank Personal High Yield Savings -- 4.35% APY (No min. balance to open, min. $0.01 required to earn interest)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.31% APY (Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of more than $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Dec. 7, 2025.
Featured HYSA pick:
Right now, with the Axos ONE® checking and savings bundle, earn up to 4.31% APY on your savings when you meet account requirements. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.
Axos ONE®
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.31% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 12/2/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.31% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
up to 4.30%Rate info Earn up to 4.30% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.60% APY as of 11/12/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
|
Earn $50 or $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. Earn up to 4.30% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.60% APY as of 11/12/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
4.60/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
3.75%Rate info 3.75% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
|
Earn a bonus of up to $300 after a one-time deposit of $25,000+ This limited-time offer to qualify for a $225 cash bonus with a minimum deposit of $25,000 or a $300 bonus with a minimum deposit of $50,000 is available to New and Existing Customers who meet the Platinum Savings promotion criteria. The Promotion begins on September 23, 2025, and can end at any time without notice. Customers will receive a $225 or a $300 bonus provided that the program requirements are met. Click here to see promotion details and terms: https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/platinum-savings/PS2025
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
4.40/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
3.90%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of December 2, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn: $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
N/A
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of November 20, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of November 17, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of December 2, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of November 17, 2025. See the FDIC website for more information.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Why high-yield savings accounts are still worth opening
The Fed has already lowered rates twice this year, with another cut expected in just a couple days. But savings yields haven't fully followed suit -- at least not yet. Many HYSAs are still offering rates that are nearly 10x higher than the national average.
That kind of spread makes a big difference. A few extra percentage points can mean hundreds more in annual earnings, all while your money stays FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor. You can also move cash in or out whenever you like, making these accounts perfect for emergency funds, vacation savings, or short-term goals.
But keep an eye on timing. Banks tend to adjust quickly after Fed decisions, so today's rates may not last long. Opening an account now could help you retain a higher yield before the next round of cuts.
How to open a high-yield savings account
It's quick and straightforward to open a new HYSA -- here's what to do:
- Compare accounts. Look for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and simple account terms. Bonus points if the bank also offers checking for easy transfers.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account right on their website. You'll just need to provide basic information like your name, address, and Social Security number.
- Transfer your funds. Move money from your checking or another savings account once you're approved. Most transfers clear within a few business days.
That's it -- your money starts earning automatically. Just don't forget to update any direct deposits or recurring payments so they point to your new account.
How a higher APY helps your savings grow
A strong rate can do more than keep up with inflation -- it can actually move the needle on your savings. Even at 4.00% APY, your balance compounds each month, earning interest on top of interest as time goes on.
Here's what that looks like in dollars and cents -- even without adding another deposit:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
That's compound growth at work -- your savings steadily increasing, even while you sleep.
The difference between an average savings account (around 0.40% APY) and one of today's top HYSAs is enormous over time. Open one now and start making every dollar count -- while these elevated rates are still on the table.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
You can. Most HYSAs allow unlimited transfers into the account, but withdrawals are often capped at around six per month.
-
Probably. The Fed is widely expected to announce another rate cut in just a couple days, which could push APYs lower to close out the year.
-
Yes. Deposits at FDIC-insured banks (and NCUA-insured credit unions) are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution.
Our Research Expert