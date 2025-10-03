Today's Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates: Oct. 3, 2025 -- Earn up to 5.00% APY
The first week of October is off to a strong start for savers. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are still offering between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- several times more than the national average and far better than what you'll find at most big banks.
But conditions could change before the month is over. The Fed meets on Oct. 28–29, and another rate cut is widely expected. If that happens, today's high APYs may begin to slip.
For now, the opportunity is still here. If you're looking for a safe, flexible place to grow your money, it's worth comparing your options. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates available today.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- AdelFi Money Market Savings -- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)
- Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.51% APY (Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of more than $1,500)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Oct. 2, 2025.
Featured pick: While many banks are lowering their account APYs, Axos Bank recently made a rare move to increase the rate on its Axos ONE® savings and checking bundle. Right now, earn up to 4.51% on your savings when you meet account requirements. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos banking bundle offers the potential for very competitive rates and a simple banking experience that puts all of your accounts in one place. The mobile app may have issues, however, and online user reviews raise some concerns about access and customer service.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 10/01/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY. Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder’s Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Is now the right time to open an HYSA?
Even with the Fed cutting rates last month, many of the best HYSAs are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- levels we haven't seen in years and far better than the pennies most big banks offer on savings.
What makes them appealing isn't just the yield. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move money in or out whenever you need. Unlike a CD, there's no commitment, which makes an HYSA a flexible tool for both rainy-day funds and short-term goals.
The challenge is that rates may not stay this high for long. With one cut already in the books and the Fed signaling the door is open for more, APYs could start sliding more as 2025 moves forward. That means today's higher returns stand out even more for savers who want to put their cash to work while the opportunity is still here.
How to open a high-yield savings account in 3 easy steps
You can set up an HYSA in no time. Here's what to do:
- Pick the right high-yield savings account. Search for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and requirements you can easily meet. If possible, choose a bank that also offers a checking account so you can link the two for quick transfers.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account online. You'll just need a few basics, like your address and Social Security number.
- Move your money. Log in to your new account and transfer funds from your old savings or checking account. Transfers between banks usually take a few business days.
And that's it -- you're ready to start earning more interest. Just remember to update any automatic deposits or bill payments to your new account.
How much can your money earn in an HYSA?
Here's how much interest you'd earn over different lengths of time with an HYSA paying 4.00% APY, depending on your starting balance.
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
Given enough time, even a modest balance can bring in thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dollar.
The sooner you open an HYSA, the sooner your money starts working harder, often earning 10 times the interest of a typical savings account. So don't wait -- open a high-yield savings account today.
-
FAQs
-
You might, but it's risky. Some banks have already started lowering APYs, and rates could fall further if the Fed cuts interest rates again before the end of the year.
-
Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.
-
The Fed cut rates last month on Sept. 17, and more cuts could follow before the year is up, which may push HYSA yields lower. Even so, today's top accounts still pay around 4.00% to 5.00% APY -- far above big-bank savings rates. Opening one now lets your money stay safe, liquid, and earning more while rates remain strong.
