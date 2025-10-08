Up to 5.00% APY: These Are the Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, Oct. 8, 2025
Savers continue to have the upper hand so far this October. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- several times higher than the tiny returns still common at big banks. It's a simple, low-risk way to grow your money while keeping it easy to access.
But these higher yields might not stick around. The Fed meets again on Oct. 28–29, and another rate cut is widely expected. If that happens, savings rates could start trending lower.
If you've been waiting to make a move, now's the time to grab one of the stronger offers while they're still around. Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- AdelFi Money Market Savings -- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)
- Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.51% APY (Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of more than $1,500)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Oct. 7, 2025.
Featured pick: While many banks are lowering their account APYs, Axos Bank recently made a rare move to increase the rate on its Axos ONE® savings and checking bundle. Right now, earn up to 4.51% on your savings when you meet account requirements.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos banking bundle offers the potential for very competitive rates and a simple banking experience that puts all of your accounts in one place. The mobile app may have issues, however, and online user reviews raise some concerns about access and customer service.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Is a high-yield savings account still worth it?
Despite last month's Fed rate cut, many high-yield savings accounts are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- some of the best returns we've seen in years. That's miles ahead of what most traditional banks are offering right now.
But it's not just about the interest. Your money is FDIC-insured (up to $250,000) and always within reach if you need it. That mix of safety, access, and strong returns makes an HYSA one of the easiest ways to keep your cash working for you -- whether it's for emergencies or short-term goals.
One thing to keep in mind: rates can change fast. The Fed is signaling that more cuts could be coming before the end of the year, which means today's top APYs might not stick around for long.
Opening an HYSA is easier than you think
Getting started takes just a few minutes. Here's how:
- Find the right account. Compare offers and pick one with a high APY, no monthly fees, and flexible terms. Bonus points if the bank also offers checking -- that makes moving money back and forth simple.
- Apply online. You can open most accounts directly through the bank's website. Just have your basic info ready -- name, address, and Social Security number.
- Move your money. Once approved, transfer funds from your checking or current savings. It usually takes a few business days to clear.
After that, you're all set -- your money starts earning interest automatically. Just double-check any automatic deposits or bill payments so they point to your new account.
How much interest could you earn?
Even at 4.00% APY, your balance can grow surprisingly fast. Here's how your money could add up over time -- no extra deposits required:
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
That's the quiet power of compounding -- your money grows on its own, even while sitting safely in the bank.
Every day it sits idle in a low-rate account is a day you're missing out. Opening one of today's best high-yield savings accounts can help your money earn up to 10 times more than it would at a traditional bank.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
Even after the Fed's most recent rate cut, many top accounts are still paying close to 5.00% APY -- far better than what you'll earn at a big bank. But with the Fed hinting at more cuts later this year, today's strong rates may not last. Opening one now can help you lock in higher returns while they're still available.
-
Yes. Accounts offered by FDIC-insured banks (and NCUA-insured credit unions) protect deposits up to $250,000 per person, per institution. That means your money is secure even if the bank fails.
-
Rates can move anytime, especially when the Federal Reserve adjusts its benchmark rate. Some banks respond quickly, others more slowly. It's smart to check current APYs regularly and switch if another account starts paying more.
Our Research Expert