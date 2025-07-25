Why I Moved My Savings and Started Earning 10x More

If your money's still collecting dust in a traditional savings account, you're likely missing out on a few hundred bucks of easy cash.

The national average savings rate is just 0.38% APY, according to the Federal Reserve, while top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering 3.90% APY or higher -- literally 10 times more. Depending on how much you have in savings, that could be costing you hundreds of dollars in interest each year.

Here's how a quick switch can help your savings grow much faster.

Earn hundreds more with one simple change

Let's say you have $8,000 in a traditional savings account earning the average 0.38% APY. You'd make about $30 in interest per year.

Now compare that to a high-yield savings account that pays 3.90% APY. That same $8,000 would earn $312 annually -- nearly $300 more just for moving your money.

The best part? You'll still have full access to your money, making an HYSA the perfect place to store your emergency fund and short-term savings.

There's virtually no risk involved -- your money's FDIC-insured up to $250,000, just as it is with a traditional account. Just make the switch and let compound interest do the work.