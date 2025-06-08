You're Probably Paying an ATM Fee You Don't Need To

If you've ever gotten money from an out-of-network ATM, you've likely seen a surprise fee or two show up in your account.

Your bank will hit you with a charge -- then the ATM owner often tacks on another fee. That means a $20 withdrawal could cost you $25. Not ideal, especially if you're frequently using ATMs.

Luckily, ATM fees are easy to avoid. If you're tired of paying them, here's how you can switch and save.

Find a bank that refunds ATM fees

Many online banks, and a growing number of regional banks, are helping to do away with ATM fees altogether.

Some offer unlimited refunds on any fees charged by third-party ATM operators. Others give you a small, set amount each month to cover occasional withdrawals.

LendingClub Rewards Checking, for example, offers unlimited ATM fee rebates worldwide. That makes it a strong choice if you frequently use out-of-network ATMs. The account also has no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements.

Want a bank that refunds all your ATM fees? Learn more about the LendingClub Rewards Checking account today to see if it's a good match for you.

Skip fees with a larger ATM network

Another way to avoid ATM fees is by sticking to a network your bank already supports. Some banks partner with major networks like Allpoint or MoneyPass, giving you access to tens of thousands of ATMs nationwide.

The EverBank Performance℠ Checking is a great checking account option, for example, offering fee-free access to more than 80,000 ATMs and up to $15 in fee refunds per month. It's a great fit if you mostly stay in-network but want backup coverage when you're on the road.

Want a bank that'll help you save at the ATM? Check out our list of banks with no ATM fees to get started.

A simple switch can save you real money

ATM fees may seem small, but they add up -- and they're completely avoidable. If your bank charges you every time you need cash, it's time to move on.

If you're looking to switch, find a bank that either refunds out-of-network fees or offers access to a large, free ATM network. You'll save money without changing how you bank -- and get back to spending money on the things you actually need.