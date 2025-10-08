Best Checking and Savings Account Combos of 2025

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
I don't like making my money harder to manage than it needs to be. That's why I've become a big fan of keeping both checking and savings under one roof. When your everyday spending account and your high-yield savings are at the same bank, moving money between them takes seconds. Need to cover an overdraft? Done automatically. Want to stash away extra cash without losing out on a strong APY? That happens in the same app.
The best part is you don't have to give up interest to keep things simple anymore. A few banks now pair fee-free checking with top-tier savings yields, so you get convenience, security, and growth all in one place. Below, I've rounded up the combos I'd actually consider for my own money: accounts that make it easy to spend, save, and protect your balance without juggling multiple logins.
SoFi Checking and Savings
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
My pick for: People who are okay meeting conditions for higher rewards and want everything in one app.
Why I like it: This one is almost too easy. It's literally one account split into checking and savings balances, so there's nothing to "bundle," it's built-in. With direct deposit, you can unlock one of the highest APYs on savings, and I love that it all lives in one sleek app.
Axos ONE®
The Axos banking bundle offers the potential for very competitive rates and a simple banking experience that puts all of your accounts in one place. The mobile app may have issues, however, and online user reviews raise some concerns about access and customer service.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 10/01/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY. Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
Option 2
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder’s Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
My pick for: People chasing the highest possible yields and don't mind a little extra effort.
Why I like it: I'll be honest, this one takes a little more work. You'll need to meet conditions like setting up direct deposit and using your debit card to earn the max APY. But if you don't mind the requirements, it's one of the most rewarding setups you can find.
Capital One 360 Performance Savings
Capital One 360 Performance Savings checks all the boxes we look for in a high-yield savings account. It even offers branch locations and Capital One Cafes where customers can seek in-person support (if you live near one). This makes it a great fit when you want to reap the rewards of online banking but aren't quite ready to cut ties with brick-and-mortar banks.
My pick for: People who want a big name with in-person branches.
Why I like it: It gives me the best of both worlds: a real bank with branches and ATMs everywhere, plus digital accounts that don't nickel-and-dime you with fees. Transfers between checking and savings are instant, so if I ever overdraft, my savings automatically steps in to cover me. And with so many other products in the Capital One ecosystem, from competitive CDs to a strong lineup of credit cards, it's hard to beat for everyday banking.
Discover® Online Savings
The Discover® Online Savings account promises customers an above-average interest rate and few limitations. Most people won't ever encounter fees with this account, and you won't have to worry about keeping track of your monthly withdrawals either.
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
My pick for: People who love debit but still want rewards.
Why I like it: Most debit cards don't reward you for spending, but this one does. I like that I can get 1% cash back on everyday purchases while still keeping my savings growing at a competitive rate. It feels like I'm getting credit-card style perks, but without carrying a balance.
Ally Bank Savings
The Ally Bank Savings Account features a competitive APY on all balances, with no fees or minimums. Customers also have access to several tools like savings buckets, recurring transfers, and roundups to maximize savings opportunities.
My pick for: People who live online and want the smoothest experience.
Why I like it: This is the one I recommend when someone says, "I don't want a branch, I just want everything online and easy." Ally's app makes it simple to move money back and forth, and the savings "buckets" help me stay on track with short-term goals. If checking runs low, overdraft transfers come from savings automatically -- no stress.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Not every bank on this list is going to be the right fit, and that's kind of the point. The "best" checking + savings combo really depends on how you like to manage money day to day.
For me, it comes down to balance: Do I want banking that's as simple and effortless as possible, or am I willing to put in a little extra effort to squeeze out the best rates? There's no wrong answer here, it's about knowing your own habits.
Once you're clear on that, the right choice practically picks itself. And the best part? Every bank on this page is solid. No matter which one you land on, you'll end up with a combo that makes your money easier to manage and more rewarding to keep in one place.
I've learned that the biggest win isn't just chasing the highest APY -- it's setting yourself up with a system that actually works day in and day out. Having checking and savings in one place means less juggling, fewer overdraft headaches, and more money growing where it belongs.
Don't let your cash sit idle or scattered. Pick the combo that fits you best, open the accounts, and give yourself the peace of mind that comes with knowing your money is simple, safe, and earning what it should.
If you'd rather build your own setup, start with the best savings accounts or best checking accounts.