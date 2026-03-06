Here's What Happens When You Withdraw $10,000 From Your Bank Account

The Nixon administration decided to start tackling financial fraud at the banking level. The government needed cooperation from the banks to catch money launderers, drug dealers, and other bad actors.

Thus, the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) was born.

Under the BSA, banks are required to report any cash transaction of $10,000 or more to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This report is called a Currency Transaction Report (CTR), and your bank files it automatically. You won't receive a copy or even a notification that it was submitted. This includes withdrawals, deposits, or even multiple smaller transactions that total $10,000 within a short period. When done intentionally to avoid triggering the $10,000 limit, this is known as structuring, and it's illegal, even if the money itself is completely legitimate.

The $10,000 threshold might not seem like much, but back in 1970, it was worth about $80,000 in 2025 dollars. Congress has never updated the threshold, which means far more ordinary transactions get reported today than the law originally intended.