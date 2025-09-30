7 Environmentally Friendly Banks

3. Atmos Financial

Atmos Financial is a fintech company focused on fighting climate change -- its bank accounts exclusively fund solar projects. The Atmos Cash-Back Checking account offers up to 5% cash back rewards when you spend at hundreds of sustainable brands, and the Atmos High-Yield Savings account pays a competitive APY when you make a monthly donation to a climate nonprofit.

4. Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank has pledged not to lend money to fossil fuel companies, and was the first U.S. bank to publicly share its Net Zero Climate Targets. In fact, 32% of all loans issued by Amalgamated Bank are focused on climate change solutions, such as solar energy projects.

This bank also offers a Fossil Fuel Free Portfolio and other ESG investment products, so you can invest in companies that are dedicated to renewable energy and eliminating carbon emissions.

5. Clean Energy Credit Union

Clean Energy Credit Union is an online-only credit union that specializes in loans for clean energy (like solar panels and geothermal heat pump systems), electric vehicles, and more. The Clean Energy Credit Union Rewards Checking account pays a competitive APY for balances up to $15,000.

Although this credit union's savings account APY is poor, its certificates (CDs) are much more competitive with the best CD rates.

6. Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is the nation's first climate-focused community bank, founded on principles of sustainability, social justice, and good governance. It has already funneled hundreds of millions into projects like rooftop solar, affordable housing, and small business development, and holds both B Corp and 1% for the Planet certifications.

Alongside its impact mission, the bank offers checking, savings, CDs, and high-yield savings accounts with competitive rates, giving customers everyday banking tools that align with a greener future.

7. Spring Bank

Founded in 2007, Spring Bank is New York's first B Corp bank -- meaning it is dedicated to socially responsible business practices and using the power of business to make the world a better place. This eco-friendly bank is also a member of Bank.Green's Fossil Free Banking Alliance; Spring Bank has never provided financing to fossil fuel projects.

And Spring Bank is not just an environmentally friendly bank; it also provides high APYs on savings accounts and CDs.