The Best Brokerage Accounts for Beginners, August 2026: Buy Your First Stock in Under 10 Minutes

Want to start saving for your future? A brokerage account is easy to open and even easier to maintain -- but where to start?

There's no shortage of solid brokerage options out there. That's why our team at Motley Fool Money has reviewed dozens of them and picked out the very best -- whether you're a seasoned investing expert or someone who's never bought a stock in their life.

Here are all our favorite brokerages for beginners that you can open an account with today.

SoFi®: Best all-in-one investing platform

SoFi® is the way to go if you want investing, banking, loans, and more that all live in one place. It's got an intuitive app, $0 stock commissions, and no account minimums, all of which helped make it our Best Best Stock Broker for Beginners of 2026. Terms apply.

SoFi® lets you buy fractional shares, which means you don't need a full $500 to invest in a $500 stock. You'll also get access to mutual funds, IPOs, and more. Terms apply. In short, it's a do-it-all platform that lets beginners learn as they go, while also offering access to checking accounts, saving accounts, and more.