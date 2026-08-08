The Best Brokerage Accounts for Beginners, August 2026: Buy Your First Stock in Under 10 Minutes
Want to start saving for your future? A brokerage account is easy to open and even easier to maintain -- but where to start?
There's no shortage of solid brokerage options out there. That's why our team at Motley Fool Money has reviewed dozens of them and picked out the very best -- whether you're a seasoned investing expert or someone who's never bought a stock in their life.
Here are all our favorite brokerages for beginners that you can open an account with today.
SoFi®: Best all-in-one investing platform
SoFi® is the way to go if you want investing, banking, loans, and more that all live in one place. It's got an intuitive app, $0 stock commissions, and no account minimums, all of which helped make it our Best Best Stock Broker for Beginners of 2026. Terms apply.
SoFi® lets you buy fractional shares, which means you don't need a full $500 to invest in a $500 stock. You'll also get access to mutual funds, IPOs, and more. Terms apply. In short, it's a do-it-all platform that lets beginners learn as they go, while also offering access to checking accounts, saving accounts, and more.
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A clear standout with a modern experience. Beginners and long-term investors may find the most value, particularly those interested in stocks and ETFs, and in buying fractional shares.³
$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts
$0
Get up to $3,000 in stock when you fund a new account.
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
Fidelity: Best long-term home for your money
Fidelity is the pick if you don't want to switch brokers when you decide to get serious about investing. It's great for beginners, experts, and everyone in between.
It charges $0 for online stock and ETF trades, has no account fees, and -- unlike most digital-first competitors -- still runs physical branches if you ever want to sit down with someone.
Fidelity's no-transaction-fee mutual funds and deep bench of research reports also make it easy to keep learning as your needs get more complex, whether that's opening an IRA or a 529 for a kid's college fund. That versatility is exactly why Fidelity earned our title for Best Stock Broker Overall of 2026.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
$0****
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley: Best for research tools and analysis
E*TRADE is the perfect choice if you want to really learn the mechanics of investing as you go.
Its basic platform is clean and beginner-friendly. But the more advanced Power E*TRADE platform is one of the best tools for deep insight and analytics-friendly investing. It lets you build charts with up to 16 columns tracking 65 different metrics at once.
Trades are commission-free, and E*TRADE's acquisition by Morgan Stanley means you can also get in-person help at physical bank branches here.
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E*TRADE manages to cater to active traders with one of the best stock trading platforms for beginners, while also appealing to long-term investors with thousands of mutual funds and ETFs that can be traded commission-free.
Commission-free; other fees apply
$0
SPECIAL OFFER
Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.
On E*TRADE's Secure Website.
Charles Schwab: Best for saving on costs
Charles Schwab is the pick if you want low costs and access to nearly every kind of investment under one roof.
Schwab offers $0 fees on stock, ETF, and Schwab mutual fund trades -- plus no fee to buy fractional shares. It also offers checking and savings accounts, so your cash and investments can live under one login just like SoFi®.
With Schwab, you'll get access to hundreds of no-commission ETFs and a massive amount of no-transaction-fee mutual funds. That's why it won our award for Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors of 2026. It's a great place to put your money in an ETF or mutual fund and forget about it, then watch it grow over time.
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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How to open an account and buy your first stock in under 10 minutes
Ready to start investing? The process of opening an account is probably easier than you think. Here's how to do it:
- Apply online. You'll need your Social Security number, a driver's license or other ID, and basic employment info.
- Fund your account. Link your bank account and transfer money.
- Search for a stock or ETF. Use the ticker symbol or company name in the app's search bar.
- Place your order. A market order buys at the current price; a limit order lets you set the price you're willing to pay.
- Confirm and hold. Review the order details, submit, and you officially own stock.
The application itself takes minutes. Deciding what to buy is the part that actually takes thought.
And if none of these four feel right, it's worth comparing our full list of the best stock brokers to find the one for you.
FAQs
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You can start with as little as $1, thanks to the power of fractional shares. None of the four brokers above require an account minimum, so you don't need thousands saved up before you begin.
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A standard brokerage account has no contribution limits or withdrawal restrictions, but you pay taxes on gains each year you sell. An IRA offers tax advantages for retirement savings, but the trade-off is annual contribution limits and penalties for early withdrawals. Many beginners eventually open both.
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Yes -- you can transfer your account to another brokerage through a process called an ACAT transfer, which lets you move your investments without selling them.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.
E*TRADE services are available just to U.S. residents.