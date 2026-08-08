The Best Brokerage Accounts for Beginners, August 2026: Buy Your First Stock in Under 10 Minutes

Published on Aug. 8, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Want to start saving for your future? A brokerage account is easy to open and even easier to maintain -- but where to start?

There's no shortage of solid brokerage options out there. That's why our team at Motley Fool Money has reviewed dozens of them and picked out the very best -- whether you're a seasoned investing expert or someone who's never bought a stock in their life.

Here are all our favorite brokerages for beginners that you can open an account with today.

SoFi®: Best all-in-one investing platform

SoFi® is the way to go if you want investing, banking, loans, and more that all live in one place. It's got an intuitive app, $0 stock commissions, and no account minimums, all of which helped make it our Best Best Stock Broker for Beginners of 2026. Terms apply.

SoFi® lets you buy fractional shares, which means you don't need a full $500 to invest in a $500 stock. You'll also get access to mutual funds, IPOs, and more. Terms apply. In short, it's a do-it-all platform that lets beginners learn as they go, while also offering access to checking accounts, saving accounts, and more.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
SoFi Active Investing

SoFi Active Investing

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
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Bottom Line

A clear standout with a modern experience. Beginners and long-term investors may find the most value, particularly those interested in stocks and ETFs, and in buying fractional shares.³

Fees:

$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts

Account Minimum:

$0

Get up to $3,000 in stock when you fund a new account.

Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $3,000 is  0.028%. Percentages for the $3,000 are subject to decrease. Members are only eligible for the Stock Award promotion upon opening their first brokerage account; subsequent cash brokerage accounts are ineligible for the promo, including for members with multiple accounts
Learn More for SoFi Active Investing

On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

Fidelity: Best long-term home for your money

Fidelity is the pick if you don't want to switch brokers when you decide to get serious about investing. It's great for beginners, experts, and everyone in between.

It charges $0 for online stock and ETF trades, has no account fees, and -- unlike most digital-first competitors -- still runs physical branches if you ever want to sit down with someone.

Fidelity's no-transaction-fee mutual funds and deep bench of research reports also make it easy to keep learning as your needs get more complex, whether that's opening an IRA or a 529 for a kid's college fund. That versatility is exactly why Fidelity earned our title for Best Stock Broker Overall of 2026.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Fidelity

Fidelity

Our Rating:

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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Bottom Line

Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.

Fees:

$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.

Account Minimum:

$0****

Learn More for Fidelity

On Fidelity's Secure Website.

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley: Best for research tools and analysis

E*TRADE is the perfect choice if you want to really learn the mechanics of investing as you go.

Its basic platform is clean and beginner-friendly. But the more advanced Power E*TRADE platform is one of the best tools for deep insight and analytics-friendly investing. It lets you build charts with up to 16 columns tracking 65 different metrics at once.

Trades are commission-free, and E*TRADE's acquisition by Morgan Stanley means you can also get in-person help at physical bank branches here.

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

E*TRADE manages to cater to active traders with one of the best stock trading platforms for beginners, while also appealing to long-term investors with thousands of mutual funds and ETFs that can be traded commission-free.

Fees:

Commission-free; other fees apply

Account Minimum:

$0

SPECIAL OFFER

Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.

Circle with letter I in it. Open a new eligible E*TRADE brokerage account, fund your account within 60 days of opening, and earn a cash credit of up to $1,500, depending on the size of your deposit. Offer good for one use per customer, on a single account. Please read full terms and conditions on our website.
Learn More for E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

On E*TRADE's Secure Website.

Charles Schwab: Best for saving on costs

Charles Schwab is the pick if you want low costs and access to nearly every kind of investment under one roof.

Schwab offers $0 fees on stock, ETF, and Schwab mutual fund trades -- plus no fee to buy fractional shares. It also offers checking and savings accounts, so your cash and investments can live under one login just like SoFi®.

With Schwab, you'll get access to hundreds of no-commission ETFs and a massive amount of no-transaction-fee mutual funds. That's why it won our award for Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors of 2026. It's a great place to put your money in an ETF or mutual fund and forget about it, then watch it grow over time.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.

Fees:

$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.

Account Minimum:

$0

Learn More for Charles Schwab

On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

How to open an account and buy your first stock in under 10 minutes

Ready to start investing? The process of opening an account is probably easier than you think. Here's how to do it:

  1. Apply online. You'll need your Social Security number, a driver's license or other ID, and basic employment info.
  2. Fund your account. Link your bank account and transfer money.
  3. Search for a stock or ETF. Use the ticker symbol or company name in the app's search bar.
  4. Place your order. A market order buys at the current price; a limit order lets you set the price you're willing to pay.
  5. Confirm and hold. Review the order details, submit, and you officially own stock.

The application itself takes minutes. Deciding what to buy is the part that actually takes thought.

And if none of these four feel right, it's worth comparing our full list of the best stock brokers to find the one for you.

FAQs

  • You can start with as little as $1, thanks to the power of fractional shares. None of the four brokers above require an account minimum, so you don't need thousands saved up before you begin.

  • A standard brokerage account has no contribution limits or withdrawal restrictions, but you pay taxes on gains each year you sell. An IRA offers tax advantages for retirement savings, but the trade-off is annual contribution limits and penalties for early withdrawals. Many beginners eventually open both.

  • Yes -- you can transfer your account to another brokerage through a process called an ACAT transfer, which lets you move your investments without selling them.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.