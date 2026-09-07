Buy Stocks, ETFs, and Options From Your Phone: The Best Trading Apps of September 2026
Here's something that probably won't surprise you: You don't need a desktop computer to buy and sell stock these days. All you need is a phone and the right brokerage app -- but which should you pick?
The short answer: Depends what you're looking for. Whether you want simple, streamlined trading options or pro-level tools and analysis, there's a brokerage -- and brokerage app -- out there for you.
Here are three of my favorites available this month, and who they're best for.
1. Fidelity: Great for all-around trading
Fidelity won our award for Best Broker Overall of 2026. That's because it offers $0 commissions on stocks and ETFs, no account minimums, and fractional shares starting at $1 across more than 7,000 stocks and ETFs. Then there's the mobile app, which handles everything from quick trades to full portfolio tracking.
What sets Fidelity apart is what happens after you buy. You get research tools, analyst ratings, and access to Fidelity's own zero-expense-ratio index funds, which is rare among major brokers.
Our Motley Fool Money experts also highlight its easy-to-use platform and wide selection of investment options. If you want a do-it-all platform from a trusted broker, it's hard to do better than Fidelity.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
$0****
2. SoFi Invest®: If you want banking and investing in one app
SoFi Invest® is ideal for anyone who wants to manage all their money in one place. Along with investment options, SoFi® offers checking accounts, saving accounts, loans, mortgages, and more.
With SoFi Invest®, stock, ETF, and options trades are commission-free, and fractional shares start at $5. Terms apply. And because your SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account lives in the same app, moving cash into a trade can take literal seconds.
SoFi Active Investing won our awards for Best Stock Broker for Beginners and Best Stock Broker for Fractional Shares in 2026, largely because it keeps the whole experience simple and avoids hidden fees. Just know the platform is built for long-term investing, not day trading -- advanced charting and options analytics aren't the focus here.
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This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.
$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts
$0
Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
3. E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley: For active traders who want pro-level tools
E*TRADE earns its spot if you want to trade like a pro without leaving your phone. It charges $0 commissions for stock and ETF trades, and recently added fractional shares with a $5 minimum. The standout platform is Power E*TRADE, which brings advanced charting, options strategy tools, and real-time analytics to mobile.
Morgan Stanley manages $10.0 trillion in total client assets across 20+ million relationships, making it one of the largest brokerage firms in the country, according to Motley Fool Money research. And E*TRADE's Power platform is built to compete with that kind of scale on tools, not just size.
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E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place.
Commission-free; other fees apply
$0
Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.
On E*TRADE's Secure Website.
Which investing app should you actually use?
Pick Fidelity if you want the most well-rounded app with no real weaknesses. Choose SoFi Invest® if you want banking and investing under one roof. And pick E*TRADE if you're ready for advanced tools without a steeper learning curve.
Not sure any of these are the right fit? Our best stock trading apps roundup covers more options across every kind of investor.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.
E*TRADE services are available just to U.S. residents.