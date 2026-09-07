Buy Stocks, ETFs, and Options From Your Phone: The Best Trading Apps of September 2026

Published on Sept. 7, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Here's something that probably won't surprise you: You don't need a desktop computer to buy and sell stock these days. All you need is a phone and the right brokerage app -- but which should you pick?

The short answer: Depends what you're looking for. Whether you want simple, streamlined trading options or pro-level tools and analysis, there's a brokerage -- and brokerage app -- out there for you.

Here are three of my favorites available this month, and who they're best for.

1. Fidelity: Great for all-around trading

Fidelity won our award for Best Broker Overall of 2026. That's because it offers $0 commissions on stocks and ETFs, no account minimums, and fractional shares starting at $1 across more than 7,000 stocks and ETFs. Then there's the mobile app, which handles everything from quick trades to full portfolio tracking.

What sets Fidelity apart is what happens after you buy. You get research tools, analyst ratings, and access to Fidelity's own zero-expense-ratio index funds, which is rare among major brokers.

Our Motley Fool Money experts also highlight its easy-to-use platform and wide selection of investment options. If you want a do-it-all platform from a trusted broker, it's hard to do better than Fidelity.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Fidelity

Fidelity

Our Rating:

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.

Fees:

$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.

Account Minimum:

$0****

Learn More for Fidelity

On Fidelity's Secure Website.

2. SoFi Invest®: If you want banking and investing in one app

SoFi Invest® is ideal for anyone who wants to manage all their money in one place. Along with investment options, SoFi® offers checking accounts, saving accounts, loans, mortgages, and more.

With SoFi Invest®, stock, ETF, and options trades are commission-free, and fractional shares start at $5. Terms apply. And because your SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account lives in the same app, moving cash into a trade can take literal seconds.

SoFi Active Investing won our awards for Best Stock Broker for Beginners and Best Stock Broker for Fractional Shares in 2026, largely because it keeps the whole experience simple and avoids hidden fees. Just know the platform is built for long-term investing, not day trading -- advanced charting and options analytics aren't the focus here.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
SoFi Active Investing

SoFi Active Investing

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.

Fees:

$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts

Account Minimum:

$0

Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.

Circle with letter I in it. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is 0.028%. If you don’t make a selection in 45 days, you’ll no longer qualify for the promo. Customer must fund their account with a minimum of $50.00 to qualify. Probability percentage is subject to decrease.
Learn More for SoFi Active Investing

On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

3. E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley: For active traders who want pro-level tools

E*TRADE earns its spot if you want to trade like a pro without leaving your phone. It charges $0 commissions for stock and ETF trades, and recently added fractional shares with a $5 minimum. The standout platform is Power E*TRADE, which brings advanced charting, options strategy tools, and real-time analytics to mobile.

Morgan Stanley manages $10.0 trillion in total client assets across 20+ million relationships, making it one of the largest brokerage firms in the country, according to Motley Fool Money research. And E*TRADE's Power platform is built to compete with that kind of scale on tools, not just size.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place.

Fees:

Commission-free; other fees apply

Account Minimum:

$0

Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.

Circle with letter I in it. Open a new eligible E*TRADE brokerage account, fund your account within 60 days of opening, and earn a cash credit of up to $1,500, depending on the size of your deposit. Offer good for one use per customer, on a single account. Please read full terms and conditions on our website.
Learn More for E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

On E*TRADE's Secure Website.

Which investing app should you actually use?

Pick Fidelity if you want the most well-rounded app with no real weaknesses. Choose SoFi Invest® if you want banking and investing under one roof. And pick E*TRADE if you're ready for advanced tools without a steeper learning curve.

Not sure any of these are the right fit? Our best stock trading apps roundup covers more options across every kind of investor.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.