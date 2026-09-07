Buy Stocks, ETFs, and Options From Your Phone: The Best Trading Apps of September 2026

Here's something that probably won't surprise you: You don't need a desktop computer to buy and sell stock these days. All you need is a phone and the right brokerage app -- but which should you pick?

The short answer: Depends what you're looking for. Whether you want simple, streamlined trading options or pro-level tools and analysis, there's a brokerage -- and brokerage app -- out there for you.

Here are three of my favorites available this month, and who they're best for.

1. Fidelity: Great for all-around trading

Fidelity won our award for Best Broker Overall of 2026. That's because it offers $0 commissions on stocks and ETFs, no account minimums, and fractional shares starting at $1 across more than 7,000 stocks and ETFs. Then there's the mobile app, which handles everything from quick trades to full portfolio tracking.

What sets Fidelity apart is what happens after you buy. You get research tools, analyst ratings, and access to Fidelity's own zero-expense-ratio index funds, which is rare among major brokers.

Our Motley Fool Money experts also highlight its easy-to-use platform and wide selection of investment options. If you want a do-it-all platform from a trusted broker, it's hard to do better than Fidelity.